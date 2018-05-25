Linda A. Knight, 75

May 25th, 2018

BOLSTERS MILLS — Linda Avis Knight, 75, of Bolsters Mills, passed away on Monday, May 21, 2018, in her home, after a brave battle with cancer.

She was born on April 12, 1943, the youngest child of Berle Edbert Rand and Avis Myra Merrill Rand. She went to schools in Harrison and Bridgton.

She married the love of her life, Samuel Earnest Knight, on Feb. 6, 1960. They had three daughters and spent 58 loving years together. She started her work career at Percy’s Restaurant in Bridgton, earning just $.35 an hour. She then worked at Pleasant Mountain Moc making shoes, sold Tupperware and retired from the U.S. Post Office in Portland. She was a loving, wonderful mother, wife and devoted grandmother. Her family was her life. She loved gardening, flowers and watching the birds.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years; her daughters Ramona and husband James LaChance, and Rebecca Meister of Harrison and her partner Rick McGahey of Illinois; grandchildren Andrea and husband David Morgason of Georgia, Samuel and wife Greta Ross of Bolsters Mills, Trisha and husband James Newcomb of South Paris, Annie Rae and husband Chris Marques of New Hampshire, Brittney O’Donnell of Farmington and grandson-in-law James Frutos of Texas, Heather and husband Jeremy Gibbert of Leeds, and Joni and husband Michael Poirier of Harrison. She is also survived by 20 great-grandchildren, Emily, Samuel, Victoria, Willow, Magnus and Sapphire Morgason, RCT Sara, Emory, Henry and Jayce Frutos, Kameron and Karly Ross, and Keenan Edwards, Jazlynn and Rachel Newcomb, Avelyn and Logan Marques, Peter O’Donnell, Logan Poirier and Kilee Gibbert. Also surviving are a sister Lillian Rich; and a brother, John Rand.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Cameo Rose Knight; her granddaughter, Jennifer Rose Ross; her parents, Berle and Avis Rand; her brothers, Arthur and Paul Rand; and her son-in-law, Jean Meister.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 26, at 2 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main Street, South Paris, followed by interment at Elmwood Cemetery in Otisfield. Family and friends may attend visitation on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com