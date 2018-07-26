Lillian B. Banfill, 92

July 26th, 2018

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — Lillian Bisbee Banfill, 92, passed away on Friday, July 20, 2018.

She was born to Beulah Abbott Bisbee and Wilbur Bisbee at home in Tuftonboro, N.H., on Sept. 22, 1925. Around age 11, the family moved to Fryeburg.

Lillian attended Fryeburg schools and graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1943. She attended Gorham Normal School and graduated in 1946 with a then three-year degree. She completed the fourth year of college a few years later. She anxiously waited for Fred to come home from World War II and the couple married on the front lawn of the Bisbee home on Elm Street on June 29, 1946. She taught grades five and six briefly in 1946, took a few years off, then resumed teaching in 1950 in Brownfield in a Quonset hut after the huge fire. After two years, she went on to teach in North Fryeburg and Fryeburg. She was the last teacher in the Black Mountain Schoolhouse in Sweden. Her last years, she focused on English at the junior high level.

Lillian and husband, Fred, enjoyed many winters in Bartow, Fla. They played golf both down there and at Lake Kezar Country Club in Lovell, and made many wonderful friends in both states. Fred, who grew up in Tuftonboro, did not complete his senior year because he was drafted into the Army. However, he did have the pleasure of getting his GED. A teacher he had was…Mrs. Banfill. That created an interesting home life!

Lillian was a resident in Wolfeboro Bay when she left this earth and finally was reunited with her beloved husband, Fred, who passed in April 2015.

She leaves behind a daughter, Jo-Beth of Acton; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews from New Hampshire, Maine, California and Washington, and many other states.

A joint celebration of both Lillian’s and Fred’s lives will be held at Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren Street, Fryeburg, on Tuesday, July 31, at 1 p.m., with interment to follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Fryeburg.

