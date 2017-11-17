November 17th, 2017

SCARBOROUGH — Leola G. Lilly, 78, of Portland died peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House surrounded by her loving family.

Leola was born in Van Buren on March 24, 1939, a daughter of the late Leo A. and Ruby R. (Cormier) Madore. She was raised in Van Buren with her seven siblings and attended Sacred Heart High School, Class of 1957. Leola met George Richard (Dick) Lilly at H.H. Hays in 1959 when George was working as a truck driver. They married on Feb. 11, 1961 at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in Portland.

Leola worked at H.H. Hays Drug Store, as well as Dudley Weed Drug Co. for several years and later worked at CVS Pharmacy as a pharmaceutical tech. Leola was a wonderful homemaker, raising her five children. Neighborhood children could often be found hanging out at the Lilly residence. She had an open-door policy; if you were family or a friend she would welcome you with open arms into her home. She truly enjoyed taking care of others, taking on the role of caretaker for family and in-laws. Being the oldest of eight children, she was always the master organizer of the family, planning everything from family gatherings to Christmas on both sides of the family. Leola enjoyed getting everyone together for large family meals. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Leola is predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Madore.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, George Lilly of Portland; five children, Darrell Lilly of Windham, Michael Lilly of Gorham, Lisa Moody of Windham, Wendy Boyle of Portland and Heidi Brown of Casco; three sisters, Charlene Dennison of Windham, Carol Ann Tardif of Penobscot and Gale Madore of Old Orchard Beach; three brothers, Carroll Madore of Limerick, Michael Madore of Waldoboro and Gene Madore of Van Buren; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and extended family.

Visiting hours and a celebration of Leola’s life were held on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland, was held on Monday followed by burial.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gosnell Memorial Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 U.S. Route 1, Ste. 1, Scarborough, ME 04074.