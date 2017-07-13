LEA’s first Padde Board race makes a big splash

July 13th, 2017

As Sam Brown made a final push toward the finish line of the first Maine Lakes Open Paddle Board Race on Saturday, July 1, Todd Crawford was right behind him, also trying to mount a final rush.

Crawford pushed a little too hard, losing his balance and slowly sliding off the front of his paddle board, eventually landing in Highland Lake.

No bother. Crawford was able to get back on his board, powered past the two bright orange inflatable balls and then took an intended dip into the cool waters.

While participants certainly showed their competitive sides in the 2K and 5K courses, ultimately a fun day on the water was the ultimate prize, while also raising money for Lakes Environmental Association.

Lakes Environmental Association staff and board, especially thanks the following for their support of the Maine Lakes Open Paddle Board Race:

Henry Hudson III and Dan Richards of Tarry A While Resort; Henry’s Concrete Construction, Inc., Sun Sports+, Sportshaus, Bridgton Books, Hayes True Value Hardware, Portland Water District, Patagonia, Chaco, Keds, Bridgton Fire Department, United Ambulance, Marita Wiser, Shawnee Peak, Shawnee Peak Race Crew, Merrill Lynch, The Szymanski, Jellinick Wealth Management Group, Waverunners, Ron and Brooke Hatch.

Overall rankings were as follows:

Women, 2K

Laurel Smith, 20:29.24 Elizabeth Perron, 21:20.77 Desiree Merritt, 22:33.78 Emma Zuccotti, 22:48.04 Jamie Hudson, 24:10.67 Susan McGuiggan, 24:19.44 Rachael Grundy, 24:38.78 Tracy Devine, 24:44.82 Jennifer Dye, 24:53.49 Laurie St. Laurent, 24:58.38 Jessie O’Leary, 25:00.39 Willa Crowell, 25:05.99 Edie Mead, 26:41.17 Celia Landesberg, 26:42.49 Kelly Bickford, 28:04.49 Kristina Lebel, 28:11.85 Ursula Flaherty, 30:08.36 Lauren MacPherson, 32:46.05

Men, 2K

Christian Oren, 20:34.06 Sam Brown, 20:54.63 Todd Crawford, 21:31.52 Will Wynne, 21:31.92 John Means, 21:37.15 Brook Sulloway, 21:43.24 Colin Holme, 22:22.92 Jeff Warren, 22:25.96 Ben Peieris, 23:36.61 Saoirse Burns, 23:41.40 Simon Bell, 23:55.44 Clay Johnson, 24:03.10 Jacob Duryee-Feeney, 24:40.40 Keith Yannelli, 24:49.71

Women, 5K

Tracyn Thayer, 35:36.25 Susan Onion, 40:02.96 Deborah Davis, 41:59.22 Sally Sundborg, 48:59.90

Men, 5K