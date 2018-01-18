Lakers stun top-ranked Capers, win fourth straight

January 18th, 2018

By Wayne E. Rivet

Staff Writer

Coming off three straight wins, the Lakers had a little extra bounce in their step and were eager to take on top-ranked Cape Elizabeth.

“We were feeling really good after the win against Wells. Everyone knew they (Cape) were in first place, but we approached the game like we have done all the other games,” LR Coach John Mayo said. “We wanted to limit our turnovers, share the ball with each other, play good defense and rebound.”

The Lakers checked off each box, and shocked the Capers in convincing fashion 58-43 last Thursday night at Nutting Gymnasium.

The victory propelled the Lakers into the playoff chase, moving them up from #10 in Class B West to the #7 slot.

LR won the first three quarters — 11-8, 14-9 and 20-13 — behind a balanced offensive attack with Tristen Chaine leading the way with 14 points, while Paul Walker connected for four 3-pointers en route to a 13 point night. Ethan Chadwick chipped in 11 points as seven Lakers figured in the scoring.

But, Coach Mayo knew if his club was to spring the upset, the Lakers would need to keep in check 6-foot-7 center Andrew Hartel and Finn Bowe.

“We were focused on limiting the amount of touches that their best player (Finn Bowe, 11 points) had and had to defend their center (Hartel, 16 points). In the first half, we did not let Bowe score and we did a good job helping in the post on Hartel,” Coach Mayo said.

The Capers had no other scorers in double digits.

Cape (7-2) started find a rhythm in the third quarter, but the Lakers were up to the challenge.

“Midway through the third quarter when they started making baskets, we matched them on our end of the floor, which didn’t allow them to get a run going. I thought we got some easy looks in transition that helped us play with more confidence,” Coach Mayo said. “In the fourth when they pressed us, we went right down and scored a layup. I felt then we were in control.”

Sometimes, the pressure of playing Number 1 can cause players to tighten up. Not on this night.

“We have been talking about playing with confidence the last several games and when Paul hits his open 3s and Tristen is making layups and Mark and Ethan are finishing, everyone plays with more confidence,” Coach Mayo said. “We had 16 assists in the game and we shared the ball very well. The confidence and trust in each other is getting better every game.”

For the Lakers, True Meyers and Tyler Breton each chipped in six points, while Mark Mayo added five and Robbie Crockett three.

“We need to continue to limit the turnovers, share the ball with each other. We need to continue to do what we do together and with confidence,” Coach Mayo said. “Down the stretch, we need to make a few more free throws as we are going to be in some close games down the stretch and those are going to be big.”

Streak ends at four. The night started promising for the Lakers as they enjoyed a 13-10 lead after a quarter at Gray-NG Tuesday night.

But, LR was unable to handle John Martin, who pumped in a game-high 22 points to lead the Patriots to a 63-34 victory, ending the Lakers’ four-game win streak.

G-NG took control with an 18-5 second quarter run, and the Patriots closed the game with an 18-6 spurt.

Mark Mayo was the lone Laker to reach double digits with 10 points. Paul Walker sank three 3-pointers to finish with 9 points. Other scorers were: Tristen Chaine 9, Tyler Breton 2, Robbie Crockett 2 and Derek Langadas 2.

Up next: The Lakers (5-6) host Poland this Friday at 7 p.m. and take on Traip Academy at home Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Heal Watch: As of Wednesday, the Lakers are ranked #8 in Class B West.