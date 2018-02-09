Lakers start quick, roll past Fryeburg Academy

February 9th, 2018

By Wayne E. Rivet

Staff Writer

They don’t stay down for long.

With all five seniors figuring in the scoring in their last game appearance at Nutting Gym Tuesday night, Lake Region bounced back from a tough loss to Freeport by taking out their aggression on their rivals, Fryeburg Academy.

Chandler True scored in all four quarters, netting a game-high 14 points to lead the Lakers to a 43-21 victory over the Raiders to improve to 12-5.

Coach Paul True started his five seniors — Chandler, Lauren Jakobs, Aisley Sturk, Melissa Bonenfant and Rachel Shanks — and they came out firing, hoisting 16 shots in the opening frame and darting out to a 15-2 lead.

While the Lakers were hitting on all cylinders — from freshman Shauna Hancock draining a trey, Bonenfant showing nice touch on a hook shot and Brooke Harriman threading a pass through two defenders for a Sturk layup — Fryeburg struggled to get into an offensive flow. FA sophomore guard Merys Carty prevented a shutout when she knocked down a jumper with 1:22 left in the period.

LR spent most of the second quarter at the foul line with eight trips to the stripe, going 4-of-8, one area Coach True says his club needs to brush up on as the playoffs near.

Battling foul trouble, FA senior Kalie Eastman finally had something go her way with an aggressive drive to the rim for two, and got to the line for a three-point play. Kaylee Emery added another hoop just 50 seconds later as FA appeared ready to make a run, down 16-7.

No such luck. LR closed out the half with a 7-0 surge for a 23-7 advantage.

Fryeburg had trouble against LR’s full-court pressure, turning the ball over six times in the third quarter, while managing just six points — a Zoe Bodwell pull-up jumper in the lane and two foul shots and inside bucket by Tina LeBlanc.

LR pulled away as Bonenfant and Shanks each drained 3-pointers, while Sturk and True each converted turnovers into fastbreak layups, and Jakobs sank a foul shot putting all five seniors in the scoring column.

After True connected on a long 3-pointer and Jakobs (13 rebounds) scored off an offensive rebound, the seniors left the floor in favor of reserves, up 41-13.

FA made a little noise, scoring eight straight points on a baseline jumper by Bodwell, a bucket by Patty Inirio, an offensive putback by Ava Chadbourne and quick off the glass shot by Kayrin Johnson.

With 57 seconds left, Coach True reinserted his seniors for one last ovation from the Laker faithful. Bonenfant scored on a strong take down the middle with 8 ticks left on the clock.

Stat lines

LR scoring: True 14, Jakobs 8, Bonenfant 7, Shanks 5, Hancock 5, Sturk 4.

FA scoring: Bodwell 4, Inirio 4, Carty 3, Eastman 3, Johnson 3, Emery 2, Chadbourne 2.

Up next: The Lakers travel to Yarmouth tonight, Feb. 8 for a 7 p.m. game. The Raiders (0-17) head to Greely tonight for a 6:30 p.m. contest.

Heal Watch: At 12-5, the Lakers appear to be headed to the Portland Expo to meet Oak Hill in the Class B West quarterfinals. OH is 14-4 with 94.8148 tourney index, while the Lakers with one game to go, is at 84.7531. Mountain Valley is sixth at 69.0123, and done with an 11-7 mark.

UPDATE: Confirmed, the Lakers beat Yarmouth 58-31 Thursday night behind Shauna Hancock's 15 points and 14 from Lauren Jakobs. The win pushed the Lakers into the fourth spot, and will be the home team (likely wearing their white jerseys) against Oak Hill. Quarterfinal game time is Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 2:30 p.m. at the Portland Expo.