Laker girls’ lacrosse falls short against Clippers

April 20th, 2018

LAKER GIRLS’ LACROSSE

The Lakers got off to a quick start scoring the first three goals in less than two minutes in the season opener last Thursday at Yarmouth. The Clippers, however, answered with three straight goals of their own tying the score at 3-3. Both teams traded goals with LR freshman Mackenzie Siebert scoring her first goal as a varsity player off a nice feed from Melissa Bonenfant. The game stayed pretty even until Yarmouth pulled ahead in the last five minutes of the half to take a 10-7 lead going into halftime.

Yarmouth continued to dominate the ride and ground balls in the second half, building their lead to 13-7. But the Lakers defense, led by Olivia Deschenes, Hailey Parsons and Shayla Dunn, tightened and the offense staged a strong comeback getting within two points with just under two minutes left. Ultimately, the Lakers fell short to last year’s conference champs, 15-12.

Others scoring for the Lakers were Rachel Shanks (4 goals), Melissa Bonenfant (3 goals) and freshman Shauna Hancock scored her first goal as a varsity player. Lauren Jakobs’ score was her 100th goal for her high school career and Lindsey Keenan’s two goals and four assists put her over 200 points (goals and assists) as she also starts her senior season.

Up next: The Lakers host North Yarmouth Academy on Wednesday, April 25 at 4 p.m.