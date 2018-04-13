Lake Region spring sports previews

April 13th, 2018

TRACK & FIELD

Head Coaches: Mark Snow (21st year) and Dana Caron (10th year)

Assistant Coach: Sasha Kantro (sixth year)

Top returning athletes: Samantha DeSouza (senior) throwing events, has placed at league and state level numerous times and school shot put record holder; Hannah Chadwick (senior) jumping events, has placed at league and state level numerous times and state runner up in triple jump past two seasons; Danica Chadwick (senior) hurdles and jumps, consistent scorer in hurdles every year; Emily Colson (junior) triple jump, consistent scorer in the triple jump; Theo Snow (senior) throws and jumps, league indoor shot put champion; Ben Johnson (senior) throws, top returning discus thrower, consistent scorer; Thomas Noble (senior) shot put, competed at States in shot put last two years; Ethan Chadwick (senior) high jump, consistent scorer in high jump.

Top newcomers: Grace Plummer (sophomore) sprints, Isabella Wears (sophomore) sprints, Sophia Leighton (freshman) distance, Janessa Tosi (freshman) high jump and hurdles, Hunter Russo (senior) sprints and jumps, Nathan Casali (freshman) distance, Logan Parsons (freshman) sprints, Isaac Rawson (freshman) sprints and Brendon Tremblay (freshman) throws.

On the Roster: Autumn Tremblay (senior) throws, Aaryana Aliyaha (senior) hurdles, Bayleigh Patenaude (sophomore) throws, Emerson Dinsmore (sophomore) throws, Madisyn Ortiz (sophomore) sprints, Emileigh Trainor (sophomore) sprints, Emma Cole (freshman) sprints, Tayleor Fidiam (freshman) sprints, Shannon Hanson (freshman) sprints, Madison Martin (freshman) throws and Julia O’Kane (freshman) sprints; Nathan Noble (senior) shot put, Travis Corson (junior) distance, Devyn Hatch (junior) pole vault, Matthew Mayo (junior) 800m and 1600m, Cameron Meserve (junior) 800m, Tim Moore (junior) 400m, hurdles and jumps, Isaac Purinton (junior) throws, Ian St. John (sophomore) 1600m, Jeff McCubrey (sophomore) 800m and 1600m, Casey Berger (freshman) sprints, Chris Peterson (freshman) sprints and Sanjay Tucker (freshman) throws.

Strengths (boys): Senior throwers should place often in meets; the distance group is small, but should also score points; jumpers should progress nicely as the weather improves; sprinters are young and talented.

Strengths (girls): DeSouza and the Chadwicks should score often and may represent over 50% of our full team’s production; Leighton had a solid indoor season in the 800m and mile.

Question marks (boys): How many boys can qualify for States? How many have a decent shot at placing at WMCs? Will personal records be enough motivation?

Question marks (girls): No depth in the distance races; will young sprinters explore 400m and jumps?; will anyone try pole vault and racewalk?

What will it take to be successful this season: “If the good attitude shown thus far stays, then we will be fine. The veterans know personal records and goals are the best things to focus on. Imparting that wisdom onto the rookies is key for the young group. That said, we have several veteran athletes who have been to states and a return trip is a must for them,” Coach Snow said.

What do you like best about this group: “We have seen great focus on completing the workouts to the max. When you ask a group to do 8 to 12 intervals and they make sure they do 11 or 12, then you know their focus is good. Coach Caron’s throwing crew is a locked in also. We are confident personal records will abound,” Coach Snow said.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Head Coach: Josh Plowman, third season

Key players: Peter Vigna (LSM, junior), Brennan Bass (defense, sophomore), Nate Bragdon-Clement (attack, junior), Cam Lepage (midfield, sophomore), Brandon Sargent (midfield, sophomore), Ethan McMurray (goalie, sophomore), Paul Vigna (attack, junior) and Caleb Emery (attack, junior).

Outlook: The Lakers are very young, but talented. They are looking to continue to build a program that has traditionally struggled. The team believes this year is the year they break through and get into the playoffs.

Home opener: Saturday, April 28, against Lawrence at 11 a.m.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Head Coach: David Keenan, sixth season

Assistant Coach: Carrie Bush

Top returning players: Seniors Lauren Jakobs (middie, 1st Team All-Conference), Lindsey Keenan (attack, 1st Team All-Conference), Olivia Deschenes (defense, Honorable Mention All-Conference), Hailey Parsons (defense), Rachel Shanks (attack), Melissa Bonenfant (attack), Aisley Sturk (middie), Maddie Nelson (goalie), Isabelle Davis-White, (attack); Juniors Paige Davis (middie) and Emily Lake (goalie).

Top newcomers: Freshmen Mackenzie Siebert (middie), Shauna Hancock (attack/middie), Bella Russo (middie), Alli Vogel (defense/middie), Becca Roy (middie/attack) and Leah Brogan (attack).

Other varsity/swing players: Senior Meghan Harmon (defense); Juniors Emma Brown (attack), Shayla Dunn (defense) and Neva Leavitt (middie); Sophomores Leah Clavette (defense) and Kendyl Ridlon (defense).

Team strengths: A very competitive group of multiple sport athletes. “We have a lot of depth at attack and defense. We also have a good number of experienced and unselfish seniors that are doing a great job of mentoring a talented group of freshmen,” Coach Keenan said. “Team chemistry on the field was outstanding last year and we expect the same this season.”

Question marks: Coach Keenan says the Lakers have two very good goalies who have each had several outstanding games last season. Which one will show the consistency needed to own the starting spot? Also, depth at the midfield position.

What will it take to be successful this season: “First, we must continue to support each other and never quit especially when a game is not going our way. This was probably our biggest area of improvement last year,” Coach Keenan said. “Second, we have to win the ground ball war each and every game. Third, we must be willing to consistently make the sacrifice, commitment. and effort necessary to be successful and reach their goal of winning states this season.”

What do you like best about this group: “There are so many things that I love about this team, but if I have to pick one it would have to be how they treat each other,” the coach said. “Lindsey summed it up the team’s sentiments best in your paper last year — ‘We work really well together, always lifting each other up and never letting anyone get down. That’s our key to success because instead of fighting on the field, we are encouraging each other to do better.’”

Home opener: Wednesday, April 25, against North Yarmouth Academy at 4 p.m.

BASEBALL

Head Coach: Andrew Stacy, second season

Assistant Coach: Mike Shea

JV Coach: Bill Callahan

Top returning players: Cody Allen (sophomore, shortstop), True Meyers (senior, utility), Chase Weese (junior, catcher), Andrew Douglass (senior, outfielder), Mark Mayo (junior, first base) and Tristen Chaine (senior, outfielder).

Top newcomer: Isaac Holland (sophomore, pitcher/utility).

Other varsity/swing players: Hayden Trembley (freshman).

Team strengths: Work ethic, competitiveness and good guys.

Question marks: Development of pitching, and focus when presented with adversity.

What will it take to be successful this season: Stay focused, take care of business off the field (school), unselfish team attitude and playing seven innings every game.

What do you like best about this group: “This older group is a very special one for me since I’ve been working with them in some capacity in baseball for the past five years,” Coach Stacy said. “They work so hard in practice. You show up to a practice and they’ve got this great workmen-like atmosphere with everyone focusing on that moment. The other major positive with this group is they gained a lot of experience last year grinding out a varsity season, so add that experience in with some potential game changing newcomers. I have a good feeling about this upcoming season.”

Home opener: Friday, April 20 against Morse at 4 p.m. (scheduled opener against Cape Elizabeth has been postponed due to field conditions).

SOFTBALL

Head Coach: Wayne Rivet, fifth season

Coaching staff: Leanne Boody, Shawn Rock, Daryl Fernald

Top returning players: Senior Dessi Berry (second baseman); juniors Maddie Rock (catcher), Brooke Harriman (shortstop), Haley Fernald (pitcher, second team All Conference) and Savannah Silke (outfielder); sophomores Jordan Weese (third baseman), Delaney Meserve (second base and outfielder), Julia Murch (first base) and Ellery Hunt (pitcher and outfielder).

Other varsity/swing players: Seniors Arianna Libby (outfield) and Regina Ramsey (outfield); juniors Mindy Murphy (second base and outfield), Janessa Lavoie (outfield) and Shyniece Cleveland (outfield); sophomores Maddie Morse (second base and outfield) and Savannah Mullins (outfield); freshmen Shawna Silke (outfield) and Chantale Symonds (shortstop and outfield).

Team strengths: Experienced infield. Strong at the top of the batting order. Good team chemistry.

Question marks: Outfield play. Overall depth. Varsity-level experience.

What will it take to be successful this season: The Lakers lost several close games a year ago against playoff-bound teams, mainly unable to make key plays in big moments. If the Lakers can turn those close defeats into wins, they could fight for a playoff spot. Playing error free ball is a must. Offensively, several players had an up-and-down season. If they can be more consistent, the Lakers have the potential to put up some big numbers. With the loss of several seniors to graduation and an early season injury (starting second baseman Dessi Berry is recovering from a broken ankle), some newcomers have a chance to step into varsity roles. Their development will be a big key to how far this Laker team can go.

What do you like best about this group: “This year’s group has been very encouraging and supportive of each other, which is really important as several newcomers are in position to make immediate contributions. We are also seeing better communication between players during workouts, as well as players taking charge on the field,” Coach Rivet said. “While the players have been focused and giving it their very best, they are also enjoying the game and pushing each other to improve.”

Home opener: Friday, April 20 against Morse at 4 p.m. (the opener today against Cape Elizabeth has been postponed due to field conditions).

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Head Coach: Kim Peterson

Last season, the Lakers won the Class B Sportsmanship Award, and lost just one senior to graduation.

Key returning players: Senior captain Leia Hodgdon; juniors Alyvia Wilson and Molly Nichols; sophomores Bekah Knight and Jordan Pilgrim. Leia Hodgdon played first singles last year and this year Coach Peterso will look to her to be a leader on and off the courts once again. With LR’s second singles player graduating, it leaves an opportunity for two new singles players.

Outlook: “Our numbers are much better this year compared to last season. We have 25 girls on our roster, which will be great moving forward! Most of the girls have never played before and with the snow melting we hope to be able to get on the courts to play some challenge matches before the beginning of our season,” Coach Peterson said. “I have been impressed at how quickly our new players have improved their strokes and are eager to learn the game. After each practice, I see more skill development which bodes well for our future! This is an eager group of young tennis players, eager to learn and more excited to get out onto a real court!”

Home opener: Thursday, April 26 against York at 4 p.m.