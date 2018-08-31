Lake Region fall sports previews

August 31st, 2018

FOOTBALL

Head Coach: Mike Shea, first year

Assistant Coaches: Chris Small, associate head coach and offensive coordinator; Chris Marston, defensive coordinator; Joe Gasparro, special teams coordinator; Sean Murphy, assistant defensive coordinator, JV coach

Key returning players: Brandon Sargent, LB/RB; Ethan McMurray, QB/DB; Chase Weese, WR/DB; Mark Mayo, OL/DL; Colby Chaplin, OL/DL.

Promising newcomers: Peter Vigna, WR/DL; Paul Vigna, WR/DB; Brennen Bass, RB/DL; Dawson Smith, WR/DB.

Biggest challenges your squad is facing? Turning the corner to become a top tier team in our league. Competing with the best in the conference.

Team strengths: Speed and athleticism. We have great athletes on the edge that can put it in the end zone at any point on the field.

Based on preseason work, what have you seen that you really like? This team has come together like a family. They are doing the extra stuff to be successful. They’re watching more film, pushing themselves in practice, and taking care of their bodies.

What will the team need to do to be successful this season? Stay healthy, keep getting better every day and don’t beat themselves. Make the plays we need to make.

Home Games

Fri., Aug. 31, Cape Elizabeth, 7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 7, Spruce Mountain, 7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 28, Gray-NG, 7 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 12, Sacopee Valley, 7 p.m.

Away Games

Fri., Sept. 14, Morse, 7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 21, Gardiner, 7 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 5, Yarmouth, 7 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 20, Fryeburg, 1:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Head Coach: Pauline Webb, 5th year

Assistant Coaches: Sarah Plummer, Linda Whitney

JV Coach: Sarah Plummer

Key returning players: Forwards Paige Davis and Delaney Meserve; midfielders Julia Murch, Shayla Dunn and Victoria Ross; backs Emerson Dinsmore and Ali Vogel.

Promising newcomers: Forward Kaitlyn Plummer, who was out last year with an ACL injury; freshman goalie Katie Keenan.

Other roster members:

Biggest challenge in preseason: Placing players in positions that will be most beneficial to the team.

Team strengths: Strong midfield and good scoring potential from several players.

Preseason likes: Players open to new positions for the benefit of the team. Dedication — getting up for 6 a.m. practices three days a week.

What will the team need to do to be successful this season? Stay healthy and each player to be in the best condition they can be in;

trust each other on the field; be disciplined in their position; continue to improve each day; and have fun!

Home Games

9-4, Poland, 4 p.m.,

9-6, Freeport, 4 p.m.

9-8, York, 11 a.m.

9-12, Cape Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

9-22, Sacopee Valley, 11 a.m.

9-24, Fryeburg Academy, 4 p.m.

10-2, Yarmouth, 4 p.m.

Away Games

8-30, Fryeburg Academy, 3:30 p.m.

9-10, Yarmouth, 4 p.m.

9-17, Greely, 4 p.m.

9-20, Gray-NG, 4 p.m.

9-26, North Yarmouth A., 4 p.m.

9-28, Poland, 3:30 p.m.

10-10, York, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Head Coach: David Jaeger, 1st year

Assistant Coaches: Peter Webb, Harvey Toews

JV Coach: Shawn Rock

Key returning players: Maddie Rock, senior, goalkeeper; Brooke Harriman, senior, defender; Mindy Murphy, senior, defender; Mackenzie Siebert, sophomore, midfield; Isabella Russo, sophomore, midfield.

Promising newcomers: Shelby Sheldrick, freshman, defender; Brianna Sargent, freshman, defender/ forward.

Other roster members: Rene Carver, sophomore, mid/ forward; Brooke Chase, junior, defender/midfield; Shannon Hanson, sophomore, forward; Emily Lake, senior, midfield; Neva Leavitt, senior, mid/forward; Rebecca Roy, sophomore, defender; Mikala Sargent, junior, mid/forward; Elizabeth Smith, freshman, goalkeeper/defender; Eleina Sturk, junior, midfield; Isabella Wears, junior, mid/forward.

Biggest challenges your squad is facing? We are a very young team, with many players having to step in and fill big roles. Teamwork and quality of passing/possession will be important as will controlling the ball on the ground.

Team strengths: Very good camaraderie between the girls, we don’t have too many standout players who dictate the game which has allowed us to play more effectively as a team and rely on everyone rather than constantly finding a go-to-player to change games.

Based on preseason work, what have you seen that you really like? The work rate and dedication of the players. The girls opted for two-a-day practices even after the first few days of tryouts, which has allowed us to accomplish a lot in a very short amount of time.

What will the team need to do to be successful this season? Keeping the ball on the ground will be a big key to our success. I like the possession game and we are not a tall team, so keeping the ball out of the air as much as possible will be one of our main focuses.

Home Games

9-11, Fryeburg Academy, 6 p.m.

9-17, Wells, 6 p.m.

9-20, Yarmouth, 4 p.m.

9-22, Old Orchard Beach, 1 p.m.

9-27, Poland, 3 p.m.

9-29, Sacopee Valley, 10 a.m.

10-9, Greely, 4 p.m.

Away Games

9-4, Gray-NG, 6 p.m.

9-7, Freeport, 6 p.m.

9-15, Sacopee Valley, 6 p.m.

10-3, Cape Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

10-5, Poland, 6 p.m.

10-11, Fryeburg Academy, 3:30 p.m.

10-13, York, 11 a.m.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Head Coach: Ryan Harlow, 1st year

Assistant Coach: Don White

JV Coach: Joe Dorner

Key returning players: Matthew Mayo, senior, defense; Thomas Kolofsky, junior, midfield; Jason Harlow, sophomore, striker; Logan Davis, sophomore, midfielder/goalie.

Promising newcomers: Walker Elsaesser, junior, defense; Liam Grass, sophomore, defense/midfield; Jacob Smith, freshman, forward.

Biggest challenges your squad is facing? Biggest challenges we face this season will be building the program, building a stronger defense, and staying health.

Team strengths: The team’s ability to work together with strong leadership; a talented offensive group.

Based on preseason work, what have you seen that you really like? The boys have shown a “no quit” attitude. They also have a common goal to achieve. Staying positive will produce great results for this team.

What will the team need to do to be successful this season? They need to stay positive, work hard and have fun. This will be a fun season and the coaching staff is looking forward to building the program.

Home Games

9-8, Freeport, 10 a.m.

9-14, Sacopee Valley, 6 p.m.

9-19, North Yarmouth A, 4 p.m.

9-25, Gray-NG, 6:15 p.m.

10-2, Cape Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

10-4, Poland, 6 p.m.

10-11, Fryeburg Academy, 6 p.m.

Away Games

9-6, Poland, 4 p.m.

9-11, Fryeburg Academy, 3:30 p.m.

9-20, Yarmouth, 6 p.m.

9-28, Sacopee Valley, 4 p.m.

9-29, North Yarmouth A, 10 a.m.

10-9, Greely, 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Head Coach: Ryan Shible, 8th year

Assistant Coach: Kim Guptill

JV Coach: Kim Guptill

Key returning players: Senior Cheyenne Bell, captain/Libero. Cheyenne provides steady leadership for the team as captain and Libero; and has been a consistent force on defense; senior Kayah McLean, middle hitter and senior Savannah Silke, middle hitter, both of whom have steadily developed their offensive skills with hitting, and defensive skills with blocking and digging.

Promising newcomers: Michelle Burnell, (Setter/Jr); Savannah Mullins, (Setter/Jr); Haley Fernald, (Outside Hitter/Sr). Michelle, Savannah and Haley have demonstrated great commitment, progress, and teamwork. I look forward to witnessing their continued development as players this coming season.

Biggest challenges your squad is facing? We lost our two veteran setters last year, but I believe their replacements, Michelle Burnell and Savanah Mullins have already made excellent progress and will perform well in their role as setters.

Team strengths: I believe our team’s positivity and support for each other is a strength and will be a great asset. Our team’s communication would be another strength and will contribute greatly to our success this season.

Based on preseason work, what have you seen that you really like? Our players have displayed great response to the ball (fast-feet), which will greatly benefit our team in regards to transitioning to offense at the net, as well as defense in the back court. Our veteran Libero, Cheyenne Bell has worked very hard and will represent some great defense in the back court.

What will the team need to do to be successful this season? Our team will need to build upon our ability to communicate before and during play, so that we are quickly responding to the ball on both defense and offense. Our team will need to be consistent with setting up the ball for consistent attacks at the net in order for us to remain competitive and to keep pressure on our opponents.

Home Matches

9-13, York, 6 p.m.

9-20, North Yarmouth A, 6 p.m.

9-26, Gardiner, 6 p.m.

10-4, Kennebunk, 6 p.m.

10-11, Wells, 6 p.m.

Away Matches

8-31, Gardiner, 6 p.m.

9-6, Cony, 6 p.m.

9-21, Wells, 6 p.m.

9-25, Brunswick, 6 p.m.

9-29, Yarmouth vs Jonesport-Beal, 12 and 2 p.m.

10-6, Washington Academy, 1:30 p.m.

10-6, Bucksport, 3;15 p.m.

10-9, North Yarmouth A, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Head Coach: Kurt Peterson, 10th season

Assistant Coach: Kim Peterson, first season

Key returning runners:

Boys: Seniors Timothy Moore, Andrew Gianattasio, Cameron Meserve, Devyn Hatch; juniors Jeffrey McCubrey, Ian St. John; sophomores Evan Willey, Nathan Casali

Girls: Seniors Olivia Toole, Emily Colson, Kennedy Brake

Promising newcomers:

Other roster members:

Boys: Seniors Travis Corson, Jared Maher; freshmen Trey Spearrin, Brody Sanborn, Alex Kuvaja, Jonathan Boos

Girls: Libby Blais, Aleesa Jordan

Biggest challenges your squad is facing? Staying healthy.

Team strengths: Support and comradery for each other.

Based on preseason work, what have you seen that you really like? Runners are working hard and steady improvement has been made increasing endurance.

What will the team need to do to be successful this season? Boys’ team is looking to reach the States for the second straight row. There are 20-plus boys on the team, where the girls’ team the goal is to score in every meet.

Home Meets

9-28, Poland, Waynflete, Wells, 4 p.m.

Away Meets

8-31, Poland, 4:30 p.m.

9-14, Greely, 4 p.m.

9-21, Gray-NG, 4 p.m.

9-29, Belfast Invitational, 10 a.m.

10-5, Cape Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

Editor’s Note: Still to come, varsity golf preview.