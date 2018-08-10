Lake Region fall sports preseason schedule

August 10th, 2018

Monday is opening preseason for Lake Region High School fall sports teams. Here’s the preseason lineup:

Cheering

Coach: Brittany Perreault

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 5:45 to 7:45 p.m.

Thursdays, Weight Room, 2 to 4 p.m.

Friday, 3 to 5 p.m.

Cross Country

Coaches: Kurt and Kim Peterson

Monday–Friday, 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25, Invitational, 10 a.m.

Football

Coach: Mike Shea

Sunday, Aug. 12, Equipment Day, 2 to 4 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 13 to Friday, Aug. 17, 3 to 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 20, Controlled Game vs Poland, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug, 21, 4 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 22, 4 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 23, 4 to 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 24, Exhibition Game at OOB, 7 p.m.

Field Hockey

Coach: Pauline Webb

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 6 to 7:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18, Scrimmage vs Oxford Hills, 10 a.m.

Golf

Coach: Art Kilborn

At Bridgton Highlands

Monday–Friday, 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Boys’ Soccer

Coach: Ryan Harlow

Monday, Aug. 13, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Tuesday–Friday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Coach: David Jaeger

Monday, Aug. 13, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 14 to Tuesday, Aug. 28, 7 to 8 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

Girls’ Volleyball

Coach: Ryan Shible

Monday, Aug. 13, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 14 to Friday, Aug. 24, 8 to 10 a.m.

Reminder: All athletes are reminded that all paperwork and physical exams (if needed) must be turned in and completed prior to practicing. Questions or for forms, contact the LR Athletic Office.