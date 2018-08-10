Lake Region fall sports preseason schedule
Monday is opening preseason for Lake Region High School fall sports teams. Here’s the preseason lineup:
Cheering
Coach: Brittany Perreault
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 5:45 to 7:45 p.m.
Thursdays, Weight Room, 2 to 4 p.m.
Friday, 3 to 5 p.m.
Cross Country
Coaches: Kurt and Kim Peterson
Monday–Friday, 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 25, Invitational, 10 a.m.
Football
Coach: Mike Shea
Sunday, Aug. 12, Equipment Day, 2 to 4 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 13 to Friday, Aug. 17, 3 to 7 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 20, Controlled Game vs Poland, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug, 21, 4 to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 22, 4 to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 23, 4 to 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 24, Exhibition Game at OOB, 7 p.m.
Field Hockey
Coach: Pauline Webb
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 6 to 7:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 18, Scrimmage vs Oxford Hills, 10 a.m.
Golf
Coach: Art Kilborn
At Bridgton Highlands
Monday–Friday, 3 to 5:30 p.m.
Boys’ Soccer
Coach: Ryan Harlow
Monday, Aug. 13, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Tuesday–Friday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer
Coach: David Jaeger
Monday, Aug. 13, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 14 to Tuesday, Aug. 28, 7 to 8 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.
Girls’ Volleyball
Coach: Ryan Shible
Monday, Aug. 13, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 14 to Friday, Aug. 24, 8 to 10 a.m.
Reminder: All athletes are reminded that all paperwork and physical exams (if needed) must be turned in and completed prior to practicing. Questions or for forms, contact the LR Athletic Office.