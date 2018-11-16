November 16th, 2018

WESTBROOK — Kathleen Poirier, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Gorham House, after years of struggling with dementia.

Kathleen was born on Jan. 28, 1936, to Patrick and Pearl (Mullen) Jacques. She grew up in Emden, and graduated from Anson Academy. She married Leo Poirier in 1956, and soon after moved to Westbrook. She was gifted with two beautiful daughters, Deborah and Pamela and was extremely proud of both of them. Kathy was a stay at home mother and was a great host to all the neighborhood kids. In 1980, Kathy started a career in banking at Casco Northern Bank and later worked at the Unum Employees Credit Union. As she got closer to retirement she worked part-time at Westbrook Hospital.

Kathy met Paul Berry in 1985, who became her longtime companion. Kathy was blessed with a granddaughter, Leeza Brown-Poirier, on her birthday. She treasured the time she spent as a grandmother, and later a great-grandmother “GiGi” to Wynter Rose and Trinity.

She was a key advocate in getting a skateboarding park for the kids in Westbrook and also for getting speed bumps installed on Pierce Street where she lived.

She was predeceased by her parents, Patrick and Pearl Jacques; ex-husband, Leo Poirier; longtime companion, Paul Berry; brother, Reggie Jacques; and daughter, Pamela Poirier.

Kathy is survived by her loving daughter, Deborah McPhail of Raymond; sister, Betty Farley of Embden; a granddaughter; and two great-granddaughters.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook, where a funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Woodlawn on Stroudwater Street, in Westbrook.

