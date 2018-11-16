Karen Jones-LaChance, 47

November 16th, 2018

NAPLES — Karen Marie “Didi” Jones-LaChance, 47, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.

Karen was born at Mercy Hospital on April 26, 1971 to James E. and Ruth (Tuttle) Jones. Karen attended the Westbrook school system, where she graduated from Westbrook High School in 1989.

Karen formed memorable, caring, and immeasurable bonds almost instantaneously with everyone she met — the reason why she always worked in customer service-focused jobs. When she was 15 years old, she began her first job at Dunkin’ Donuts, where she worked for the next 15 years. Karen also worked for TRAX, Listen-Up, Soft Sell Group, and Legacy Publishing. Her current employer was Dr. Newton’s Naturals/Argo Marketing/Argo, whom she had been employed with since 2012. Working with and being present for people is what she did best.

Thanksgiving dinners at Karen’s house were unforgettable. Every year, more chairs and tables were added because Karen couldn’t bear the thought of someone spending a holiday alone. If you had nowhere to spend the holiday, and you knew Karen, you were at the dinner table with the rest of her family. She had to let everyone know that somebody cared about them.

Karen assumed the role as “official stocking stuffer” at Christmas. Great care went into wrapping every item. She threw herself so deeply into it that all the items could no longer fit into an average size Christmas stocking. The overflow extended from the Christmas stockings into giant gift bags. It took so long for the kids to open their stockings, the adults had plenty of time to relax with their coffee and enjoy the morning together. The “stockings” around the fireplace oftentimes rivaled the gifts under the tree.

She was the voice for her immediate family, always keeping everyone updated and making sure friends and extended family were always kept connected — especially through Facebook.

Karen embraced life as a wife, daughter, cousin, friend, granddaughter, niece, sister and mom to her four fur babies. However, her proudest role was that of Didi. Karen loved to tell the story of how her oldest niece, Alyssa, could not say “Auntie Karen.” Whenever Alyssa tried to say her name, it was pronounced “Aundidi” and later shortened to “Didi.” Karen was always doing arts and crafts with the kids. They had their own room at her house — full of toys, games and makeup. She had them convinced that everything was special because it was purchased “at the Didi store” and that made everything magical. Every child, not just her nieces, worshiped her. She loved to have sleepovers with Alyssa, Kassie, Morgan, Emily, Jeannette, Baylie and Laci.

Karen is survived by her husband, Sean LaChance of Naples; her mother, Ruth Tuttle-Jones, of Westbrook; her aunt; brothers, Timothy Jones of Gorham and Jason Jones of Westbrook; sister, Kerrie Jones-Cole of Gorham; as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles and nieces.

Karen was predeceased by her father, James E. Jones, and was reassuringly guided with love by the souls of countless friends and family members who also left us far too soon.

Private arrangements will be made at a later date.