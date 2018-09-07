September 7th, 2018

Joseph F. Pyne, 75, of Bridgton, formerly of South Boston and Randolph, Mass., passed away on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Joe was the beloved husband of the late Janis (O'Brien) Pyne.

He is survived by his children, Joanne (Pyne) Nelson and her husband Ron, Patrick Pyne, and Karen (Pyne) Pratt and her husband Bill. He was the cherished Papa Joe to Kevin, Kayla, Cole, Michael, Danny, Gavin, Ronan and Will. Great Papa to Kason and Kallie. He is also survived by his siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joe was a retired machinist for the MBTA, a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Randolph Elks.

There will be a funeral mass at St. Bernadette's Church in Randolph, Mass., at noon on Friday, Sept. 7, followed by a Celebration of Life Reception at the Randolph Elks.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240, 800-482-7412