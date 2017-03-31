John R. Aceto, 48

March 31st, 2017

WINDHAM — John Raymond Aceto, 48, of Windham, passed away unexpectedly in Zephyrhills, Fla., on Sunday, March 19, 2017.

John was born on March 9, 1969, in Portland, the son of Camillo R. and Miriam P. Aceto.

John enjoyed motorcycles and was very happy to be attending a bike rally in Florida at the time of his death. John enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

John is survived by his father, Camillo Aceto of Windham; daughters, Crystal Petersen and Marissa Petersen; and their mother, former wife and lifelong friend, Teresa Petersen of Gray; daughter, Sofia Aceto and her mother, former wife and friend Nicole Bartage, of Greensboro, N.C.; a son, Daryl Waterhouse of Windham; two grandsons; four brothers, Richard Sukeforth of Windham, David Sukeforth of Severn, Md., Michael Aceto of Gorham and Joseph Aceto of Windham; three sisters, Marion Allen of Virginia Beach, Va., Camilla Gugenberger of Virginia Beach, Va. and Cathi Bradley of Lovell; and several nieces, nephews and close friends.

John was predeceased by his mother, Miriam Aceto; a grandson; and two sisters, Susan Bryant and Irene Landry.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.