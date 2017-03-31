March 31st, 2017

FRYEBURG — Joanne R. Sargent, 89, of Fryeburg, died Saturday morning, March 18, 2017, in the comfort of her daughter’s home in Brunswick, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Dec. 8, 1927, in Gorham, the daughter of Marshall and Doris (Manchester) Richardson. She attended Portland schools, transferring to Fryeburg Academy at the age of 14.

After graduating from the academy, she married Edwin F. Sargent in Portland on May 24, 1947. She helped with the management of her husband’s family’s hotel, the Farrington Hotel, in Center Lovell, until 1975. She later began a career in banking as a teller for Casco Northern, Norway Savings and Key Bank, all in Fryeburg.

Joanne was a longtime and very active member of the First Congregational Church of Fryeburg. She also was a member of the Fryeburg and Lovell Historical Societies, and contributed to the Windham Historical Society, as well.

Her hobbies and interests were diverse and included gardening, camping (especially on Warren Island), day hikes, architecture, and skiing, which she “picked back up” at the age of 40 and enjoyed with her husband for many years.

Joanne is survived by her children, John M. Sargent of Standish, Suzanne Sargent Cook of Brunswick and Peter Sargent of Denmark; eight grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Edwin Sargent, on March 13, 2015; a son, Mark Sargent, in July 2009; a brother, Donald Wayne Richardson; and an infant sister.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9, 2017, at the First Congregational Church of Fryeburg, UCC, 655 Main Street, Fryeburg. Interment will be at a later date at the Fryeburg Pine Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of the Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren Street, Fryeburg. Words of condolence and tribute may be shared at: www.woodfuneralhome.org

Gifts may be given in her memory to the church, or Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, 1389 Bridgton Road, Fryeburg, ME 04037.