Jewlz moving to Lakes Plaza

July 28th, 2017

By Dawn De Busk

Staff Writer

NAPLES — Jewelz Beyond Hair needs no introductions.

For almost a decade and a half, the Naples-based beauty salon has been in the business of introducing men and women to adventurous hairstyles and seasonal colors or keeping clients happy with their comfort-zone look. Happy enough to return to Jewelz again and again.

Very soon, repeat customers will walk into Jewelz for the first time. That’s because Jewelz will be relocating — moving the salon from its spot near the Naples Causeway to a unit in the newly-constructed Lakes Plaza.

So, people who have an appointment with Jewelz in August might want to set their cell phones to remind them it’s at a new address. Anyhow, the crew at Jewelz has been reminding people all along that the move is coming up. Plus, the news is being spread on Facebook.

Beginning Tuesday, Jewelz Beyond Hair will be operating out of the Lakes Plaza, according to owner Nicole Cox.

“All of us are really excited to be in the new space and looking forward to everyone seeing it,” she said.

“The theme for the new building is country rustic. It is about bringing the outdoors in,” Cox said. “The décor is to make it seem like a camp.”

“There will be screen porch furniture inside and Adirondack chairs on the deck. Our hair stations are made out of antique doors. It is very rustic and very unique,” she said.

The Plaza — located off Roosevelt Trail near the Route 11 Junction — is the commercially-zoned building with multiple units for lease that was built this summer.

Nicole Cox bought the salon in April 2016. Cox worked at Jewelz for about 3½ years before purchasing it, she said.

Jewelz has eight employees: six cosmetologists, one nail technician and one massage therapist who is in the beauty salon two days a week.

Of course, the clients’ appointment book will not be left behind at the old store. Plus, the staff has been cheerfully reminding people that their salon chairs will be waiting in the new space.

“Most of our clients all know that the move is coming,” she said.