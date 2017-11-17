Jeanne (McConkey) Adams, 92

November 17th, 2017

Jeanne Marie (McConkey) Adams, 92, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.

She was the daughter of George Dana and Leona (Taylor) McConkey.

Prior to moving to Connecticut, she was from the Naples/Sebago area. She retired from Pratt Whitney. Her life’s passion was raising, breeding, training and showing her shelties. She was a founding member of the Western Mass Shetland Sheep Dog Club. She also enjoyed cooking, crocheting and hosting family gatherings.

Jeanne was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Tracey “Lee” Adams Jr.; her parents; and her son, Robert Adams.

She is lovingly survived by her son, David Adams of Wallingford; daughter Linda Patrick of Casco; nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and aunt to several nieces and nephews.