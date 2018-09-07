Janice E. Miller, 78

September 7th, 2018

WINDHAM — Janice Evelyn Miller, 78, passed away in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, the day before her 79th birthday.

The daughter of Richard and Helen (Crowley) Upton, she was born in Portland, on Aug. 27, 1939.

She grew up in South Portland and was a proud alumnus of South Portland High School. When her family moved to Windham, she was sorry her children would not be able to attend high school in South Portland. While in high school, she was known as an accomplished tap dancer.

At the age of 17, she went on a blind date with Donald Miller and the two were married not long after. They originally settled in Portland, where they lived for seven years. During this time, their first child Melinda was born. When it was decided that they wanted another child, they moved to Windham and built a larger house, and adopted their son, Michael. They raised their family in Windham, where they had several businesses. She was a Brownie Scout leader, and she worked for Five Elm’s Nursery School in Yarmouth. She also worked at her family’s businesses, the Lakeland Variety Store and Miller’s Restaurant, both of which were located in Windham. In retirement, she and Don enjoyed traveling to Hawaii (five times), Alaska and cross-country in their camper van.

Janice is survived by her husband of 58 years, Donald Miller of Windham; her daughter, Melinda Thompson of Norway; her son, Michael Miller of Windham; her four grandchildren; and her sister, Claudia Johnston of Sebago.

Visitation was held on Friday, Aug. 31, followed by a memorial service at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham. Please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.com to view Janice’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, Janice’s family ask that you would consider a donation in her memory to: American Heart Association of Maine, 51 US Route 1, Suite M, Scarborough ME 04074.