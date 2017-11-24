Jacquelene W. White, 76

November 24th, 2017

Jacquelene “Jackie” Wasiuk White, of Bridgton, 76, passed away at Bridgton Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, surrounded by her loving family and dogs.

In her own words: Jackie was born in 1941 in Uxbridge, Massachusetts. She married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Clinton White, and together they lived in Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, and Oregon. They eventually settled in Maine, where Jackie pursued a career in nursing and graduated from SMVTI. She worked as a nurse for 35 years at Maine Medical, Bridgton Hospital, and Bridgton Health Care. She was deeply passionate about nuring, and truly enjoyed her patients and peers..

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Clinton White; her daughter Amy Duchesne of Chicago, Amy’s children Kelsey Duchesne of New York City and Garrett Duchesne of Portland, with both of whom she shared a special bond; her son Clinton White III of Kentucky; sisters Jo-Anne Shaffer and her husband Ray Shaffer of Cape Cod, and Judith Smith of Franklin, Mass.

At Jackie’s request there are no funeral services, but we look forward to a celebration of her life in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, please forward donations in her memory to On Eagles Wings, a nonprofit Wellness and Art Center for the public and free for cancer patients in Bridgton.