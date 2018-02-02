Indoor Track: Big point night for Lakers

February 2nd, 2018

MEET 4: LAKE REGION

The Laker boys’ and girls’ indoor track & field teams got their 10th wins for the season last Friday, combining for 171 points and 40 personal records (PRs).

The boys had numerous PRs and a few girls seemed to be gearing up for the championship meets.

Samantha DeSouza was selected by meet officials as one of the WMC All Stars with her shot put win of 33-feet 7-inches.

Danica Chadwick automatically qualified for the state meet in the triple jump, narrowly missing her PR by 0.75 inches.

Hannah Chadwick provisionally qualified in the 55 meters and came excruciatingly close to two other substantial marks. Her triple jump of 33-feet 6.75-inches was 0.5 inches off her school record. Hannah also missed the automatic mark in the long jump by only 0.75 inches.

Those three girls accounted for 58 of LR’s 90 team points.

“They are the leaders of our team,” Coach Mark Snow said.

Grace Plummer was the only girl with two PRs (in the 55m and 200m). She has been improving steadily each week and is a solid member of LR’s junior division sprint group. Grace, Julia Murch, Delaney Meserve, Isabella Wears and Sophia Leighton have been getting closer to the Lake Region school record in the Junior 4x200 meters. They took a full second off their seasonal best while winning the event on Friday. They are now only three seconds away from the record.

A whopping 10 boys had two or more PRs at the meet. Erik Christiansen, Paul Vigna, Nick Peterson and Tim Moore each had three! Erik’s most significant was by 5 inches in the long jump. Paul’s was by 1.5 seconds in his 4x200 relay split. Nick’s was by 0.9 seconds in the 200 meters. Tim’s was by 13 inches in the triple jump.

Other notable performances at the meet were:

Large 55 meter PRs by Nadia Chokchindachai (0.29), Christian Pilgrim (0.30) and Shawna Silke (0.58).

Decent shot put PRs by Olivia Toole (8 inches) and Theo Snow and a huge PR by Brendon Tremblay (2 feet).

Emily Colson had three seasonal bests.

Sophia Leighton’s eight second PR in the mile puts her only 0.8 seconds off from automatically qualifying.

Nathan Casali was only 0.8 seconds off the provisional mark in the mile.

Chris Peterson dropped 0.14 seconds in the 55 meters and 0.61 seconds in the 200 meters.

One-foot PRs by Han Mei in the long jump and Tim Moore in the triple jump.

Up next: The Lakers returns to the University of Southern Maine’s Costello Field House this Friday for a 4 p.m. meet.