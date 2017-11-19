Honoring those who served: Essayists write ‘what a veteran means to me’
For the past several years, Liam Opie has taken the time to visit with veterans and intently listen to their stories of service and honor.
The LRHS junior has also volunteered time to serve breakfast to veterans and their families during special gatherings on Veterans Day.
“Whether they speak of the battlefields of World War Two, the mountains of Korea or the jungles of Vietnam, I imagine the sacrifice they and their comrades made. To hear stories from combat veterans makes me feel proud to know that I am sitting in the presence of someone who has seen the horrors of war and has willingly done a job that many people would never volunteer to do,” wrote Liam, whose essay was one of four read at last Thursday’s Veterans Day Assembly held at LRHS.
The annual event was organized by the Lake Region Interact Club and Lake Region Vocational Center, whose students prepared and served veterans lunch prior to the assembly held in the school gymnasium.
Interact president Lauren Jakobs welcomed veterans and students. She then read, “On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the ending of hostilities was declared between Germany and Allied nations in World War I. This day was called Armistice Day, now known as Veterans Day. It was changed after the Korean War. Veterans Day became a federal holiday in the United States in 1938. It is a day to honor America’s veterans for their willingness to serve and sacrifice for our country. These men and women in front of us today are many of the brave souls who devoted their lives to serve their country and protect our freedom. They deserve all the recognition in the world.”
This year’s assembly had a little different twist than in past programs. Rather than have a veteran as a keynote speaker, Interact Club invited students district wide to write essays on what Veterans Day means to them. Many essays were received, and the club chose four students to present their pieces at the assembly.
“The theme of our assembly this year is about students appreciating and honoring veterans for their service,” Jakobs added.
Before essays were read, LRVC law enforcement students conducted a presentation of colors and recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, while Chandler True and Melissa Bonenfant sang the national anthem. Ms. Foster and the Lake Region Band gave a rendition of Stars and Stripes Forever.
Interact Club vice president Alyvia Wilson spoke briefly about the essay program.
“We turned to the students of MSAD 61, to deliver words of thanks to the men and women who sacrificed so much for our nation in the form of an essay or poem. Before writing and creating thank you cards, the members of the Interact Club scheduled visits to the elementary schools. This helped students build a better understanding of why we celebrate today. We read books discussing what a ‘veteran’ is and what their ‘service’ really means. We hope you (veterans) found the cards and artwork to be reflection of the heartfelt appreciation you all deserve,” Wilson said.
Liam Opie
LRHS junior
Ever since I was young, those who have served our country have always meant a lot to me. At the age of six, I remember my father showing me photographs of family, donned in their military uniforms. Iremember my father and my uncle explaining to me that these men, just like themen and women of today, served their country and fought for what they believed in. I heard stories of my direct ancestors who served in the American Revolutionary War. They spoke of Uncle Robert Edward Lee and the many grandfathers and uncles in our family who gave up everything to serve the South in the four long years of the Civil War. I have learned of the many Union uncles and grandfathers, from the ages of 16 to 64, that fought for the Union and risked everything. They told me of my great grandfather Opie, who served 30 years in the Navy and served in the Second World War. The thought of all these ancestors marching to war, on horse, on foot or on ships, developed within me a great sense of pride and honor.
For the past few years, I have visited many assisted living homes and the homes of veterans to hear their stories and to thank them. I have helped to serve breakfast to these fine men and women every veterans day, as well. Whether they speak of the battlefields of World War II, the mountains of Korea or the jungles of Vietnam, I imagine the sacrifice they and their comrades made. To hear stories from combat veterans makes me feel proud to know that I am sitting in the presence of someone who has seen the horrors of warand has willingly done a job that many people would never volunteer to do.
As of the time that I am finishing this piece, I will be swearing in to join the Army Reserves on Oct. 21, 2017. I, like my grandfathers, grandmother, aunts and uncles before me, will take the same oath ofenlistment. This summer, I will be going to basic training and upon completion, I will wear the Army’s uniform. After high school, I hope to get a commission as an officer and to make a career out of serving my country. I have thought of what the future will hold in regards to this choice that I have made. Recently, I have also thought of one question that I know some veterans have considered before. That is, what will myservice mean to my friends, my children and grandchildren and what will I, as a serviceman, mean to them?
Wilson Secord
LRMS eighth grader
Dear Veteran,
I am a 13-year-old student of Lake Region Middle School. I thank you for your service and sacrifice for this great nation of ours. I went to Washington, D.C. a couple years ago and I had insisted that we see three things — Arlington National Cemetery, the Iwo Jima Memorial, and the World War II Memorial. These three monuments were some of the most important things in existence to me.
Enough about me. What branch of the military were you in when you served? What rank were you? How long did you serve? In case no one has told you this, your impact on this country is mind-bogglingly huge. What you did and the sacrifices you made are the reason that we have the privilege to live in this amazing country. I respect the flag and this country just as much as I respect you and the impact you have created on this country.
It has been a pleasure talking with you. I hope you have a wonderful day and I hope I have lifted your spirits at least a little. My highest respects go out to you, sir.
Ronan Davis,
Fourth grader
Sebago Elementary
This past Memorial Day, I was standing by the side of the road watching a parade. It was a special parade because we were remembering veterans of wars. Veterans are important for many reasons. They protect our country, they help people, and do things most people wouldn’t try. I looked at the older people walking in their uniforms and thought of my grandfather.
Even though he isn’t alive any longer, I still remember him for lots of reasons. My grandfather was a door gunner in Vietnam. I heard stories for years from my mom and dad. They would talk about my grandfather and the things he did.
I never got to see his uniform. He got rid of it because he did not want to remember all the sad times he had in the war. He was awonderful person so I am sure he had friends, but I’ve never met them. With him being a veteran, I am so proud of the stories I hear. Some were funny, some were sad, and most were brave.
As I continued to watch the parade, I saw a couple of cars that went by urging the spectators to join the Armed Forces. It reminded me of my grandfather. He joined right after high school. He went right to Fort Dix to train.
A little later in the parade, two men on each side came with baskets asking for money. They were asking for money for a charity that helps homeless veterans. Then, a van pulled up and four older gentlemen came outof the car. They were in Air Force uniforms. When they walked out of the van, I felt honored to have them come over. I had never met any Air Force soldiers before.
This essay is about saying “thank you” to the veterans. We salute you for all you have done to help our country and most importantly for my freedom.
Madison Olsen
Third grader
Sebago Elementary
Soldier. A loved family member. A life saver. A person that gives me the freedom for me to make a wonderful decision if I would like to. A veteran means to me a loved one. An excellent man or woman who is saving the world. I am so lucky I have the best veterans in the whole world. You mean a lot to me. You mean as much as the universe and I hope you know that.
You really must love this country to do that for us. You fight for your lives for the people in the world. A veteran means to me a fighter. You veterans mean a lot to my country and that’s why veterans are awesome. Veterans are extraordinary and super brave. A veteran helps this country and I hope you know that you are that awesome no matter who you are and how you look. I had a grandfather that was a veteran. He sat in the jungle. He watched. He doesn’t wear the camouflage, he wore clothes to blend in with the jungle. Now, he doesn’t do it any more.
A veteran means a person with lots of courage and faith. You guys and girls have a very strong heart to be doing this. You guys mean freedom and sacrifice. You guys protect our lives. My cousin wants to be a nurse for you guys and girls. That’s why America should respect you and thank you. You help our lives.You guys protect us. You let us follow our dreams. You are a source of inspiration. You are fighting offbombs and rockets and these big ships. Thank you for that. You have been through so many wars. You help us be safe. You stand up for us. You help us live our lives. The most important thing is that you are being you, that’s all that matters.
Many of you probably had some losses and that’s sad, but keep trying as hard as you can. Veterans are awesome in any shape or form or any look or style. So thank you for saving our county. That’s what a veteran means to me.
Closing out the assembly was a well-choreographed dance — a personal tribute to the guests of honor — by senior Emily St. John and the playing of Taps by junior Matthew Mayo and sophomore Thomas Kolofsky, who played the echo.