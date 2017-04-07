Helen M. Strauss, 90

April 7th, 2017

PORTLAND — Helen Mary Benesch Strauss, 90, died Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2017, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland on Oct. 16, 1926. Helen was a devoted sports fan, and she was a constant presence at all of her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. She was the daughter of Blanche Koshland and Jerome Benesch, and devoted wife of 54 years to Ned Heilbrun Strauss.

Helen will be sadly missed and forever remembered by children Margery Strauss Stalch, Jerome Benesch Strauss, and Robert William Strauss; grandmother to Michael Allen Eng, Richard Matthew Eng, Aaron Ben Strauss, Marc Daniel Strauss, Jesse Delois Strauss, Hannah Sarah Strauss, and Rachel Elizabeth Strauss; and great-grandmother to eight beautiful children, five girls and three boys.

Helen served the Sisterhood at Temple Oheb Shalom in her hometown of Baltimore, and drove and delivered for Meals on Wheels, also in Baltimore, for 30 years.

Helen and Ned Strauss purchased Camp Wigwam, in South Waterford, in the fall of 1964, and operated the prestigious boys' camp for 10 years until handing the business operation to their youngest son Bob, who directs the camp to this day.

Helen Strauss will be remembered as a vibrant and energetic “Camp Mother” to generations of young men at their summer camp on Bear Pond, and leaves many close friendships in southwestern Maine, in Baltimore, and throughout the Camp Wigwam world.

Family and friends were invited to a time of visitation from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Mar. 31, at the Chandler Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. A committal service and celebration of Helen’s life will be held later this spring at Elm Vale Cemetery in South Waterford.

In lieu of flowers, individuals may send donations to: Stoneham Rescue Service, P.O. Box 42, Stoneham, ME 04231, or online at www.waterfordme.org/rescue.php. Condolences and tributes may be shared with Helen’s family at www.chandlerfunerals.com