Harrison moves selectmen’s meeting night to Tuesday

July 21st, 2017

UPDATE: This story has been updated from the print edition, regarding the selectmen's regular business meeting. Town Manager Bud Finch incorrectly reported in his weekly update that the meeting would be held the first Tuesday of the month. It will be the third Tuesday.

HARRISON — Many times, fall is the time favorite TV shows find a new night for airing.

Local selectmen will take their show to a new night starting next week.

Selectmen meetings will move from Thursday nights back to Tuesday, starting Aug. 15. The third Tuesday of the month will be the board’s business meeting with the first Tuesday used as an additional meeting or as a workshop beginning Sept. 5, as necessary. The board meets at 7 p.m.

Selectmen will hold a workshop Tuesday to review capital needs program for facilities, equipment and roads to provide a comprehensive long-term plan for implementation and financing. They will also look to revise and update the Personnel Policy for implementation by year’s end.

In other town notes:

Public Works began the next phase of work on the upper town office parking lot on Monday in preparation for the paving and landscaping, which has been targeted for completion in mid-August. There will be times when customer parking will only be available in the lower lot.

Weather permitting, the fire station roof will be done in September.

Paving work on Deerhill Road began last Wednesday with the regrind process which will be followed by placement of gravel, base coat and top coat of pavement. Dawes Hill work started this week with Fogg Road and Buck Road to follow.

In his weekly update, Town Manager Bud Finch reported that Harrison slightly felt the fury of tornado action that hit Bridgton two weeks ago.

“Fortunately we, (unless of course you were one of the victims of damage), had limited damage in comparison with our neighbors in Bridgton,” Finch said. “We are still dealing with cleanup and assessing other issues we related to the storms.”

Finch reported that labor negotiations have been completed and approved by management (taxpayers) and labor (town employees) for the Fiscal Year 2018 (July 1, 2017) through Fiscal Year 2020 (June 30, 2020) — a three-year labor contract period.

“While the process was frustrating, (more so this year than in the past), the contract maintains the objective of fairness between management (taxpayers) and labor, (employees),” Finch said. “Key elements of the new contract range from a wide variety of clerical corrections for both sides, changes in payroll moving payday from Wednesday to Thursday and the pay periods from weekly to bi-weekly.”

Labor hourly payroll increases were set for 2.0%, 2.5% and 2.5% over the three years of the contract.