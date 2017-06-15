Harrison election: Frank, Sykes win selectman seats

June 15th, 2017

HARRISON — With five candidates seeking two seats on the Harrison Board of Selectmen, incumbent Matthew Frank garnered the most votes (155) Tuesday to earn reelection.

The race for the second seat proved highly contested as Rick Sykes edged Henry Hudson Jr. by a mere six votes — 149 to 143.

Charles Parrott Jr. finished third with 87 votes, while Ray Simoglou had 11 votes.

Two planning board seats will be filled by write-in candidates: Richard St. John received 71 votes to win the three-year term, while Barbara Varricchio received 61 votes to land the two-year seat.

Jonathan Whitney received 226 votes for a five-year appeals board seat.

Voters passed the amended Shoreland Zoning Ordinance by a 145–98 margin, and rejected the Question 1 bond issue, 154–138.

The SAD 17 budget validation referendum vote was 189 yes, 104 no.