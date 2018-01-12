Hannaford to expand store, upgrade parking, lighting

January 12th, 2018

By Wayne E. Rivet

Staff Writer

Mitchell Feeney has heard these words before.

It’s too small.

Hannaford will expand its Bridgton grocery store by 10,000 square feet this year, and create additional parking space to launch its popular “To Go” curbside pickup program.

Feeney, who is Hannaford’s real estate manager, along with Amy Gray, a project engineer with Stantec engineering in Scarborough and Dwight Anderson, project manager, presented preliminary plans to the Bridgton Planning Board Tuesday night.

The proposal calls for expanding the building to the right, where some parking currently exists. This additional space will be used to expand the produce selection, as well will move the existing bakery/kitchen space, Feeney said.

Adjacent property owned by Hannaford will be developed to create 16 additional parking spaces, which will include spots for customers picking up pre-ordered groceries through the store’s Internet “To Go” program.

The existing entry/exit door will be moved to the right, and a secondary doorway created (see above drawing).

Another improvement will be moving the current “Clynk” bottle redemption program to an outside 12-by-32 ft. pre-fab metal building (see photo) positioned near the entry/exit on the Willett Road side.

“When you walk into the store, it will no longer smell like a bar room,” Feeney said. “The store’s interior will be dramatically different.”

Lighting, both interior and exterior, will be upgraded to LEDs.

Planners were impressed with the detailed application presented, and member Dee Miller complimented the company for installing a sidewalk that leads from Portland Road into the store area — “something they didn’t have to do, but did and it is appreciated,” she said.

Once DEP permitting and town approval are attained, Feeney expects work to begin this spring. However, once the busy summer season begins, remaining work will be halted until the fall.

Resort to see a few changes

Highland Lake Resort will likely undergo some minor changes once the sale of the Route 302 motel is completed.

Carla Girard, who has the property under contract with present owners Woody and Deanna Woodward, will keep the motel “as is” — 22 units and a couple of existing apartments, but will make a few alterations, George Sawyer of Sawyer Engineering & Surveying told Bridgton planners.

The current house could be developed into small two-bedroom apartments, as well as having the existing office area expanded.

The current meeting space will also be expanded, thus being able to increase capacity from 70 to 100. A commercial kitchen will be added, but Sawyer noted that it will be used to supply food for events held in the meeting room, and not be used as a restaurant.

While there is no change in the property’s “footprint,” Sawyer said water usage will be monitored in relation to existing septic system capacity.

Board chairman Steve Collins said the proposal will be sent along to town department heads for review.