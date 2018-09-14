September 14th, 2018

OXFORD — Gwendolyn T. Smallwood, 86, of Oxford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.

She was born in Mexico, on April 5, 1932, to Ester B. (Murch) and M.K. Thaxter.

Gwendolyn graduated from Maine Medical School of Nursing in 1971, where she worked as an orthopedic nurse, and later as a staff nurse at Mercy Hospital and Saint Joseph’s Nursing Home in Portland.

Gwendolyn, along with her husband Elmer of 33 years, enjoyed family events, being outdoors, tending to her roses, and taking care of their beloved dog, Betty D.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Elmer Smallwood; her daughter, Pamela A. Miller; son, Frank W. Collins Jr.; brother, Theodore G. Thaxter; sister, Patricia Caroline Thaxter; brother, James Bruce Thaxter.

She is survived by her daughter, Catherine R. Gervais of Gray; her son, Bruce T. Collins of Brownfield; brother, Maynard “Ross” Thaxter of Arlington, Va.; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at the discretion of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Gwendolyn’s pet Betty D to: Norway Veterinary Hospital, 10 Main St., Norway, ME 04268.