Gregory F. Plourd, 58

September 7th, 2018

The beloved wife and daughter of Gregory Francis Plourd, 58, of Bridgton, said goodbye to him on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.

Greg was born on Feb. 11, 1960, in Portland, Maine, to Eugene and Genevieve Plourd. Greg was the middle child of eight children. He attended South Portland schools and pursued a career in carpentry. Greg built several houses in the Lake Region area, including two of his own, and one for his mother. Beside home construction, his repair and remodeling talents can be seen at several camps in the Bridgton area. Greg loved to help anyone and was often called to upon to “rescue” stranded boaters and snowmobilers. Because of all this he enjoyed a legendary status among his friends and clients. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Greg was predeceased by his mother and father, and his oldest brother Michael, only this past June. Surviving Greg are his wife Lorena Plourd; daughter Amy Plourd; sisters Donna, Carol, and Jackie; brothers Stephen, James, and Chris; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be an informal Life Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 9, starting at 1 p.m., at 396 Commons Drive, Bridgton.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Androscoggin Hospice House, 236 Stetson Drive, Auburn, ME 04210, or https://androscoggin.org/donate/