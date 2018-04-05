Grange Hall restored for pot growing

April 5th, 2018

By Dawn De Busk

Staff Writer

CASCO — It was brought to the public’s attention by a local school board member that the future use of the Grange Hall is a medical marijuana growing facility.

“How in the heck could we approve a marijuana growing operation right here in Casco Village,” Phil Shane asked during the Casco Board of Selectmen meeting on March 27.

Yes, a medical marijuana growing operation will be the new use for the Casco Grange Hall.

But, no, the town did not approve it because the State of Maine controls the medical marijuana industry, according to Casco Code Enforcement Officer (CEO) Alex Sirois, who confirmed the rumor about the Grange Hall.

“It is very important to make a clear distinction between medical marijuana and recreational-use retail marijuana,” Siriois said.

“Retails are not allowed,” he said.

“To answer the gentleman’s question, ‘How can the town allow it?’ The town cannot prohibit it. It would be in violation of the state laws,” Sirois said.

Whoever runs the medical marijuana growing business will not answer to the town, he said. At the most, an electrical permit would be required at the town level, he said.

The state does not provide the town with information about the medical marijuana growing or distribution facilities.

“Generally, we try to keep it quiet. We don’t promote that we know where they are. We don’t get information from the state,” Sirois said.