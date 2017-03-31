March 31st, 2017

ELIOT — Gloria Belyea, 83, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2017.

Gloria was born on July 7, 1934 in Caswell, the daughter of the late Fred and Lizzie Berube of Houlton. She was the sister of three including Alfreda Albert of Houlton, Rachael Robidoux of Rochester, N.H. and the late Edric Berube.

Gloria is also predeceased by her late husband, Ray E.; and a son, Rick.

She is survived by a daughter, Sharon (Belyea) Tuner of Bowdoin; four sons, Ray Jr. of Portland, Larry of Tacoma, Wash., Steve of Naples and Mike of Perham; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and many friends stretching from Caribou to Eliot.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Crooked River Cemetery in Naples. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net