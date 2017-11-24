November 24th, 2017

TOPSHAM — Gladys P. Bowley, 87, of Forest Glen Lane in Topsham, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 17th, 2017, after a brief stay at the Hospice House in Auburn.

She was born in Andover, Mass., Dec. 27, 1929, the daughter of Montville and Amelia Kirchner Peck. She attended The Northfield School for Girls and graduated from Westbrook Junior College in 1949. In 1950 Gladys married Wilfred Lee Bowley of Bridgton. He died on June 12, 1993. Gladys was a homemaker her whole life. She grew vegetables for her family and made clothes for her daughters. She was an avid reader and loved to do counted cross-stitch for her family. She loved the Patriots right up until she became ill.

Her happy place was her cottage on Long Lake in North Bridgton. She spent every summer of her life there. Her family is grateful she was able to spend this past summer there.

Besides her husband. Gladys was predeceased by a sister Geraldine Rockwell; and a brother Montville Peck Jr. Surviving are three daughters and their families, JoAnn Vosmus and husband Kirk of Burlington, Maine and Daniel, Wyo., Rebecca Dunbar and husband Andrew of Augusta, and Dorcas Krug and husband Peter of Topsham. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchidren, and two feline companions who will be cared for by her daughter Dorcas.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick. A funeral service will be held Thursday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with the Rev. Gordon Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Roger’s Cemetery in Topsham.

Because of the wonderful compassion and care Gladys received there, memorial donations may be made to Androscoggin Hospice House at 236 Stetson Rd., Auburn, ME 04210.

Memorial condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com