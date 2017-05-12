Gerald C. Hatch, 75

May 12th, 2017

LOVELL – Gerald Clark “Jerry” Heath, 75, passed away peacefully at Gosnell Hospice House on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

Jerry was born in North Conway, N.H., and had lived in East Conway, N.H. and Marblehead, Mass. He had lived in Lovell since the early 80s. He graduated from Kennett High School in 1960.

In High School, Jerry was active in sports — basketball, baseball, track and he excelled in football.

He enjoyed many outdoor activities: fishing, hunting, skiing, canoeing, swimming, ice skating, snowmobiling, motorcycling, camping and family outings — many at Popham Beach.

Jerry was a member of the Masons Mount Washington Lodge #87 F&AM.

He worked at a farm as a youth. He worked on boats at a yacht yard in Marblehead; as a logger with his father and uncle; as a Nissen’s delivery and salesperson; as a machinist at Dearborn; as a car salesman at Crest — he was top salesman for 10 years, and at Profile Motors.

Jerry had the gift of gab; a willingness to help others, and became a father to Jen, Gwen and Ed.

Many thanks to all who participated in thoughts, prayers, good wishes, meal deliveries, phone calls, providing transportation, and visits. Also thanks to the many professionals who provided compassionate care to and for Jerry. He was a friend to many and enjoyed their company. He will be missed!

Jerry was predeceased by his father, Noyes “Joe” Heath; his mother, Barbara Heath; his son, Kerry Heath; and his half-brother, Bruce Bell.

He is survived by his wife, Becky Heath; children, Jen Alison, Gwen Gerber, and Ed Gerber; son-in-law, Brian Johnson; sister-in-law, Kelly Gerber; and grandchildren, Ava and Heath Gerber, and Devon Johnson; half-sister Claire Keisman; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and his former wife, Glenora Heath.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced.

