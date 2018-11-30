‘George’ Tzuo Yi Lee, 55

November 30th, 2018

Tzuo Yi Lee, “George,” 55, of Bridgton, died Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Maine Medical Center in Portland following a brief illness. He was attended by his brothers, mother, and partner Bob. Tzuo Yi was born March 11, 1963 in Taipei, Taiwan, and emigrated to the United States with his family as a young boy.

George was predeceased by his father Teh Shee Lee in 2015. He is survived by his mother Feh Lih Lee of Harrisburg, Penn; an older brother Tzuo Zen Lee, sister-in-law Corinne Lee and niece Aniela Lee, of Harrisburg Penn; a younger brother Tzuo Li Lee, sister-in-law Wanda Lee, and nieces Alison and Rachel Lee of Landenberg, Penn.

He is survived by his life partner, Bob Chagrasulis of Casco.

George was educated in the Harrisburg public schools and professionally at Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. He worked as a pharmacist in Maine with LaVerdiere's and Rite Aid pharmacies in Bridgton and Naples. Most recently he was employed at Home Depot in Windham.

George was enrolled in the New York Institute of Photography and became an accomplished photographer.

He also volunteered as a pharmacist on medical missions and Rotary International teams serving in the Dominican Republic. He found humanitarian service both enjoyable and rewarding.

George will be remembered as an energetic, friendly and compassionate person. He was deeply sympathetic to people less fortunate, marginalized, disrespected or unrecognized. His compassion with people discriminated against or injured by homophobia was real and deeply felt. George was strongly loyal to his friends, whom he made quickly through his engaging personality.

George had the special gift of a child's fascination with all of life's simple occurrences and things. His vision of the world was through this lens all his own and was interpreted by his camera lens, as seen clearly in his unique photographs.

George and Bob were fortunate to have had a strong and special 26-year loving relationship, and were grateful to each other for having found each other when each needed the other the most. Each considered the other the love of his life, soul mate, and very best friend possible. They partnered in all of life and in activities, including photographic trips and humanitarian medical mission teams. They shared their personal values of respect for others, compassion with suffering people, and gratitude for each other’s love.

George died peacefully in Bob's arms.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m., with visiting hours to follow at 2 p.m., at Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road, Casco, Maine. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net

Donations in George's memory may be made to the Dominican Republic medical mission. Checks can be made and sent to: Summit Community Church, 368 Gorham Road, Scarborough, ME 04074, memo: “George Lee/Dominican Mission.”