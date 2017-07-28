July 28th, 2017

CASCO — Genice E. Edwards, 93, died Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at the Casco Inn in South Casco.

She was born Sept. 15, 1923 in Harrison, daughter of C. Homer Brown and Wilma Annie Southworth. She married Lewis E. Kimball, who died in 1963. She later married Ernest G. Edwards, who died in 2008.

She worked at the Thomas House in South Casco, the Bridgton Dress Shop in Bridgton until it moved to Cornish, after which she worked for SAD 61 in the cafeteria and driving a school bus, both of which she thoroughly enjoyed.

She enjoyed snowmobiling and camping with family and friends. She also thoroughly enjoyed the family gatherings on birthdays and holidays, Christmas being her particular favorite. She truly valued her friends and coworkers from SAD 61, and stayed in close contact with them through cards, phone calls and lunches.

She is survived by her daughter, Shirley; a grandson; four great-grandchildren; a niece; and many cousins.

A funeral service was held at Hall Funeral Home on Monday, July 24, 2017. Burial was in Murch Cemetery in South Casco.

Memorial donations may be made to: Casco Rescue Unit, P.O. Box 117, Casco, ME 04015, or to Casco Fire Department, P.O. Box 60, Casco, ME 04015.