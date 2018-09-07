Geneva E. Nute, 83

September 7th, 2018

CASCO — Geneva E. Nute, known as Evelyn by her family and friends, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at the age of 83.

Evelyn was the wife of Sgt. Major Everett “Bud” Nute. She was the mother of three sons, Robert, Richard and Roger Nute. She is survived by two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was very active in her good days. She loved Pilgrim Lodge, Senior luncheon, Bingo and other games with her friends. She was the first to help someone out even when it wasn’t convenient for her. She traveled the world with her husband, participating in Volks marches in Germany, walking many miles; starting a scuba club in the Midwest; and refurbishing toys for the military’s Toys for Tots program. She was an artist of pen and ink, watercolor, and acrylics. She taught ceramics and cake decorating. She was an avid quilter, making beautiful quilts for family and friends. She really loved making little quilts for the Linus Project, which gives quilts and blankets to first responders to give to children in crisis. It made her happy to know that these children had a quilt to make them feel cozy and safe. She was also a proponent of the Smile Project. It was important to her to know that a child in need would have the opportunity to have a cleft palate or hair-lip repaired.

A Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, at Casco Village Church, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. A celebration of life follows in the Great Hall.

Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of these two organizations: The Smile Project at info@Smileproject.us or The Linus Project at projectlinus.org