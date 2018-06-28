Fryeburg Police seek public’s help with pedestrian H&R investigation

June 28th, 2018

FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Police officers continue to investigate a hit and run crash that occurred at 10:50 a.m. last Wednesday (June 20) morning involving a pedestrian.

A 43-year-old Fryeburg man was walking on River Street toward East Conway Road when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle traveling southeast toward Main Street in Fryeburg. The male was thrown into the ditch and was later transported to Memorial Hospital by Fryeburg Rescue.

Anyone with information is urged to call Fryeburg Police at 935-3323.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has any information to please bring it to our attention,” Fryeburg Chief of Police Joshua Potvin said. “The pedestrian sustained head, legs and shoulder injuries, which fortunately all appear to be non-life-threatening. We wish him a speedy recovery.”