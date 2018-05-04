Fryeburg candidate forum May 16

May 4th, 2018

FRYEBURG — Who is running for Fryeburg offices and why are they seeking public office? Local residents can find out on Wednesday, May 16.

The Fryeburg Water District trustees will be hosting a candidates’ forum at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall on Bradley Street. Candidates will introduce themselves briefly and then a public question and answer session will be moderated by Water District trustees.

The FWD trustees include: Greg Huang-Dale, Nickie Sekera, Nels Liljedahl, Scot Montgomery and Tom Rebmann.

All are welcome.

Seeking office are:

Selectman (one seat, three years): David Brown and Tom Kingsbury. Chairman Janice Crawford is not seeking reelection.

SAD 72 (three seats, three years): Mary Di Nucci, Nicole Goggin and Allison Leach.

Residents vote on June 12.