Fryeburg candidate forum May 16
FRYEBURG — Who is running for Fryeburg offices and why are they seeking public office? Local residents can find out on Wednesday, May 16.
The Fryeburg Water District trustees will be hosting a candidates’ forum at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall on Bradley Street. Candidates will introduce themselves briefly and then a public question and answer session will be moderated by Water District trustees.
The FWD trustees include: Greg Huang-Dale, Nickie Sekera, Nels Liljedahl, Scot Montgomery and Tom Rebmann.
All are welcome.
Seeking office are:
Selectman (one seat, three years): David Brown and Tom Kingsbury. Chairman Janice Crawford is not seeking reelection.
SAD 72 (three seats, three years): Mary Di Nucci, Nicole Goggin and Allison Leach.
Residents vote on June 12.