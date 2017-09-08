Fryeburg Academy weekly sports recaps

September 8th, 2017

CROSS-COUNTRY

Senior Emily Carty opened the season in dominating fashion, claiming first place at Lake Region in 18 minutes, 12 seconds — over a minute faster than St. Dom’s Alexandra Hammerton, 19:28.

The Raider girls won the five-school meet with 31 points with the Saints next with 40, Poland 54 and Lake Region no score.

Other Raider finishers were:

  1. Zoe Maguire, 21:09
  2. Maddie Choyce, 21:23
  3. Emily Grzyb, 21:31
  4. Merys Carty, 21:50
  5. Ellen Taylor, 23:57
  6. Madison Griffin, 26:33
  7. Samantha Carus, 26:38
  8. Sasha Maguire, 27:21
  9. Jenna Dodge, 28:35

Junior Alfie Walker made a strong return to the Raider lineup after battling back issues with a third place overall finish in 17:11. Troy Hendricks of Sacopee Valley set the winning pace over the 2.9-mile run in 16:40. Mark D’Alessandro of St. Dom’s was second in 17 minutes.

The FA boys placed third overall with 57 points, just three points back of runner-up Poland with 54. Lake Region was first with 47 points, and St. Dom’s fourth with 62.

Here’s how other Raiders fared:

  1. Osage Crie, 18:15
  2. Seth Johnston, 18:35
  3. Luke Flanders, 19:41
  4. Elijah Howe, 19:52
  5. Ethan Reinbach, 19:59
  6. James Pullen, 21:15
  7. Sam Paulding, 21:32
  8. Davis Marshall, 22:05
  9. Luke Reinback, 23:32
  10. Will Marshall, 24:26

Next up: The Raiders head to Gorham this Saturday, Sept. 9 to run in the Fleet Feet.

 

