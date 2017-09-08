Fryeburg Academy weekly sports recaps
CROSS-COUNTRY
Senior Emily Carty opened the season in dominating fashion, claiming first place at Lake Region in 18 minutes, 12 seconds — over a minute faster than St. Dom’s Alexandra Hammerton, 19:28.
The Raider girls won the five-school meet with 31 points with the Saints next with 40, Poland 54 and Lake Region no score.
Other Raider finishers were:
- Zoe Maguire, 21:09
- Maddie Choyce, 21:23
- Emily Grzyb, 21:31
- Merys Carty, 21:50
- Ellen Taylor, 23:57
- Madison Griffin, 26:33
- Samantha Carus, 26:38
- Sasha Maguire, 27:21
- Jenna Dodge, 28:35
Junior Alfie Walker made a strong return to the Raider lineup after battling back issues with a third place overall finish in 17:11. Troy Hendricks of Sacopee Valley set the winning pace over the 2.9-mile run in 16:40. Mark D’Alessandro of St. Dom’s was second in 17 minutes.
The FA boys placed third overall with 57 points, just three points back of runner-up Poland with 54. Lake Region was first with 47 points, and St. Dom’s fourth with 62.
Here’s how other Raiders fared:
- Osage Crie, 18:15
- Seth Johnston, 18:35
- Luke Flanders, 19:41
- Elijah Howe, 19:52
- Ethan Reinbach, 19:59
- James Pullen, 21:15
- Sam Paulding, 21:32
- Davis Marshall, 22:05
- Luke Reinback, 23:32
- Will Marshall, 24:26
Next up: The Raiders head to Gorham this Saturday, Sept. 9 to run in the Fleet Feet.