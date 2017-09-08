Fryeburg Academy weekly sports recaps

September 8th, 2017

CROSS-COUNTRY

Senior Emily Carty opened the season in dominating fashion, claiming first place at Lake Region in 18 minutes, 12 seconds — over a minute faster than St. Dom’s Alexandra Hammerton, 19:28.

The Raider girls won the five-school meet with 31 points with the Saints next with 40, Poland 54 and Lake Region no score.

Other Raider finishers were:

Zoe Maguire, 21:09 Maddie Choyce, 21:23 Emily Grzyb, 21:31 Merys Carty, 21:50 Ellen Taylor, 23:57 Madison Griffin, 26:33 Samantha Carus, 26:38 Sasha Maguire, 27:21 Jenna Dodge, 28:35

Junior Alfie Walker made a strong return to the Raider lineup after battling back issues with a third place overall finish in 17:11. Troy Hendricks of Sacopee Valley set the winning pace over the 2.9-mile run in 16:40. Mark D’Alessandro of St. Dom’s was second in 17 minutes.

The FA boys placed third overall with 57 points, just three points back of runner-up Poland with 54. Lake Region was first with 47 points, and St. Dom’s fourth with 62.

Here’s how other Raiders fared:

Osage Crie, 18:15 Seth Johnston, 18:35 Luke Flanders, 19:41 Elijah Howe, 19:52 Ethan Reinbach, 19:59 James Pullen, 21:15 Sam Paulding, 21:32 Davis Marshall, 22:05 Luke Reinback, 23:32 Will Marshall, 24:26

Next up: The Raiders head to Gorham this Saturday, Sept. 9 to run in the Fleet Feet.