Frederick M. Kluge, 76

June 8th, 2018

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FLORIDA — Frederick “Rick” Milton Kluge, 76, passed away, Friday, June 1, 2018, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Holden, Mass., the son of Frederick and Helen (Brown) Kluge. He graduated from Wachusett High School and Nasson College.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Archibald Kluge; four children: Melissa Kluge, Sally Willey and husband Jim, Andrew Kluge, and Meredith Kluge; four stepchildren: Jim Brown and wife Kim, Mark Brown, Leslie Jagoe and husband George, and Fred Brown and fiancée Amanda Struzziero; grandchildren: Paige and Lindsey Kenison, Mason and Leona Kluge-Edwards, Clinton, Corey, and Evan Willey, Parker and Emily Brown, Austin and Abaigeal Brown, Mollie, Garrison, Sommers, and Leta Jagoe, and Jack and Miles Brown.

Rick taught for 25 years and retired in 1990 from Lake Region School District, having taught at Naples Elementary, Casco Junior High and lastly, Crooked River Elementary.

He volunteered many years in the Casco Days Food Booth, supporting his best friend, Richard Frank. He also helped his brother-in-law, Steve Edwards, cooking at The Naples Lobster Pound.

If there was a New England sports team on the television Rick was watching — it did not matter if it was the Red Sox, the Patriots, the Celtics, or the Bruins — he loved them all!

During retirement he enjoyed raising, breeding, and showing his beloved Belted Galloway cows. He also worked and golfed at Hidden Lakes Golf Course near his home in New Smyrna Beach. He and his wife Susan spent summers at East Grand Lake in Orient, Maine, where he enjoyed fishing, golfing, and relaxing by the lake.

Condolences may be sent to: Susan Kluge, 1364 Wayne Ave., New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.