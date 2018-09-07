September 7th, 2018

DOVER, N.H. — Francis E. Gilman, 91, of Rochester, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Bellamy Fields in Dover, N.H. after a brief illness.

Born July 31, 1926 in Bridgton, he grew up in Bridgton and Lovell. He graduated from Gould Academy and University of Maine. He was a WWII veteran, serving in the Merchant Marines and Army.

Francis was predeceased by his parents, Elmore and Harriette Gilman; and brothers, Elwin and Wayne.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Gilman; children, Dale Gilman, Glenn Gilman of Phoenix, Ariz., Lisa West of Honolulu, Hawaii, Krista Pulire of South Berwick, and stepson Michael Pulire of Scarborough; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Sunday, Aug. 5 at First Church Congregational UCC, 63 South Main Street, Rochester, N.H.