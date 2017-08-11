August 11th, 2017

Francis B. Noble Jr., 84, of Bridgton, died early Friday morning, Aug. 4, 2017, at his home in Bridgton, surrounded by family.

He was born on Jan. 5, 1933, in South Paris, a son of Francis B. and Florence E. (Wyman) Noble Sr. He graduated from Strong High School.

He married Barbara Milligan in 1952 in Rumford, where they made their home for a short time before moving to the Salem and Phillips area, where he worked at Forster Manufacturing.

In 1959, he moved to Bridgton with a young family and began his career as a machinist, beginning with Dielectric in Raymond. He later worked for Mega Industries and Howell Laboratories in Bridgton, all the while operating a chainsaw repair shop out of his garage.

He was a member of the Oriental Masonic Lodge #13 in Bridgton, and a former member of the Bridgton Lions Club. He served a term as a Bridgton Selectman, and worked with United Ambulance for a time.

Francis enjoyed fishing, hunting and target shooting with his children, fostering their competitive shooting at local ranges.

He is survived by five children, Debbie Noble of Bridgton, Susan Cushman of South Portland, Warren Noble of Sweden, Scott Noble of South Portland, and Francis M. Noble of South Portland; 12 grandchildren, Aimee, Sarah, Katie, Victoria, Donald, Melinda, Tonya, Casie, Nicole, Erica, Caedyn, and Sean; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul of Wash., and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara in 2003; a son Fred Noble in 2009; two siblings, Lee and Juanita; and a son-in-law, Mike Cushman.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11, at the Denmark Congregational Church, 70 East Main St., Denmark. Interment will follow at the Forest Hills Annex Cemetery in Bridgton. Gifts may be given in Francis’ memory to, Nursing Staff Equipment, c/o Bridgton Hospital, 10 Hospital Dr., Bridgton, ME 04009. Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.chandlerfunerals.com