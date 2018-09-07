September 7th, 2018

WINDHAM — Frances M. Atwood, 94, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, with her loving family by her side.

Frances was at her best when surrounded by her loving family whether for the holidays, birthdays or just for a cup of coffee. For those times, she will be greatly missed.

Frances was predeceased by a great-great-grandson and a grandson.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Caroline Cannell of Casco; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

At her request, there will be no service. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net