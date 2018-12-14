Forum to look at C.A. Snow School possible uses

December 14th, 2018

FRYEBURG — A group of Fryeburg citizens see the closed C.A. Snow School as a “gift” to the community.

Appearing on their website:

Snow School is our PAST, serving thousands of kids growing up and learning in our community.

It’s a PRESENT, from the school district which is no longer able to use this historic building. And...

Snow School Community Center is our FUTURE. We have a chance to reclaim it for learning, sharing, healing, performing, building and becoming a stronger more resilient community.

The group has formed an ad hoc committee to discuss ideas to revitalize the Snow School on Portland and Pine Streets in Fryeburg. A proposal is taking shape to create and maintain a Community and Cultural Center to serve residents of Fryeburg and the surrounding area. The committee has conducted a survey and compiled the results.

“We want to involve all interested area residents (including surrounding towns) in further developing the concept,” the group says.

A presentation and forum will be held at the American Legion Hall on Bradley Street on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Organizers will discuss concepts about the use of the building and grounds, possible funding and how a Community Center can best serve the residents of Fryeburg and surrounding communities. Possibilities include space for teen counseling, senior activities, daycare center, adult education, community kitchen, various workshops, a theater and lecture hall, art spaces, food bank, tool bank, community garden space, farmer’s market, shared office space for nonprofit and microbusiness, wellness space, maker’s space, etc.

The current Snow School building sits at the corner of Portland and Pine Streets at the east end of downtown Fryeburg. Adjacent to the school is the historic elementary school/former district office building. The property has ample parking and is walkable from many places in town. According to Phase 1 and 2 studies by the Town of Fryeburg, the building is very much in usable condition despite its present vacancy. The building is ADA compliant making it an ideal space for all ages.

“The future vitality of our area will depend on education, culture and quality of life. Come on out and help build a community project we can all benefit from,” the group added.

The meeting is open to all. Light refreshments will be provided.