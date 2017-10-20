October 20th, 2017

LEWISTON — Forrest E. Proctor, 73, of Harrison, died on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with his wife Betty and family by his side.

He was a son of the late Leland and Arlene (Darling) Proctor.

Forrest went right into military service from high school, serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He spent the rest of his career employed as a truck driver, volunteer firefighter, father, husband and grandfather. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, sharing this with his whole family.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Betty; eight children, 24 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one additional great on the way.

A service honoring Forrest’s life was held at the Grace Fellowship Church, 29 Poplar Drive, Oxford on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his honor to cancer awareness, autism or suicide awareness, as children were so dear to his heart.

