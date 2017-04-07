April 7th, 2017

DENMARK — Faye L. Smith Jaeger, 72, of Denmark passed away at her favorite place, her home, with her family by her side on Monday, March 27, 2017, following a long illness.

She was born in North Conway, N.H. on Dec. 11, 1944 to F. Joseph and Josephine Smith (Grandchamp). She graduated from Kenneth High School in 1962 and later from McIntosh College. She was employed over 25 years at the Darby Field Inn, where her green thumb helped win the inn many gardening awards. She retired from the inn to enjoy her own gardens and babbling brook at her unique and beautiful home. She loved picture puzzles, reading good books and particularly enjoyed Stephen King novels. She also enjoyed music and was very fond of The Beatles.

She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Jaeger in 2009.

She is survived by her four children, Michelle Bowley of Hampton, N.H., Whitney Bowley of Exeter, N.H., Michael Bowley of Center Conway, N.H. and Meghann LaFontaine Rice of Madison, N.H.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and one more on the way; her brother, Victor Smith of Virginia; her sisters, Joyce Ferris of Virginia, Nancy Smith and Phyllis Breeden, both of Conway, N.H.; many nieces, nephews and friends.

There will be a gathering at the home of Robert and Nancy Smith, West Side Road, Conway, N.H. on Sunday, April 9 at 1 p.m., where family and friends may share memories and stories.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Avenue, Lewiston, ME 04240 or a local hospice of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren Street, Fryeburg. Online condolences maybe shared with her family at www.woodfuneralhome.org