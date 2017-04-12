April 12th, 2017

SEBAGO — Eva H. Hansen, 98, of Sebago, passed away with her family by her side, in Portland, on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

She was born in Tilsit, Germany, on Dec. 13, 1918, the daughter of August, and Minna (Hartung) Arndt. She was educated in German schools, and came to America at the age of 18, in 1938, as a governess. She worked as a governess until a German friend invited her to visit a German/Danish family that had many children. One of the sons, Franz, was sitting on the front steps of the house when they arrived and he caught Eva’s eye. The two were married in 1945, and they built a house in Westbrook to raise their daughter. In 1972, the family moved to Sebago Lake, “God’s Country.”

Eva was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook. She was also very involved as a Brownie Girl Scout leader, and was in charge of cookies sales one year. She embraced this job with all her energy and turned her dining room into a warehouse with wall-to-wall boxes of cookies. She was a member of the Westbrook Garden Club, and was known for her community service.

She was predeceased by her husband, Franz M. Hansen, of 41 years, in 1986.

She is survived by her daughter, Krista Wiedmann of Standish; and nieces and nephews in both Germany and America.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 612 Main Street, Westbrook. A reception followed at the church. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Dolby Funeral Chapel, Windham.

Donations can be made in Eva’s memory to: Trinity Lutheran Church.