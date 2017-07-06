July 6th, 2017

GORHAM — Esther L. Kilborn, 95, of Bridgton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at the Gorham House, where she had been a resident for six years

Esther was born in Bridgton, on May 17, 1922, a daughter of Clarence and Abbie (Bryant) Libby. She was a graduate of Bridgton High School in 1940, Bliss Business College in Lewiston, graduating in 1943, and Husson College in Bangor, where she earned her BS Degree.

Esther was a secondary school and business college teacher. She taught at Wiscasset Academy, M.C.I. in Pittsfield, and The Kennebec School of Commerce. From 1948, she taught at Bridgton High School and later at Lake Region High School, from where she retired in 1976.

She married Carl J. Kilborn in June of 1946. He died in 1995.

She was a Life Member of Patrons of Husbandry, Maple Grove Grange, where Esther and her husband also held many offices at the state level, the Eastern Star, the South Bridgton Congregational Church, Bridgton Historical Society, The Maine Association of Retirees, and the Cumberland County Retired Teachers. Esther also delivered Meals on Wheels in Bridgton. Retired over 40 years, Esther spent winters in Florida, where she was active in the Senior Citizen Community Centers.

Besides her husband, Esther is also predeceased by two brothers; an infant brother, Charles Libby, and brother, Richard Libby; and three sisters, Marion Littlefield, Doris Osgood and Mabel Irish.

Surviving are her brother, Robert Libby and wife, Sandra of Standish; one sister, Phyllis Shaw of Bridgton; and many nieces and nephews.

Her family is appreciative of the quality and loving care provided by the staff at Gorham House.

A time of visitation was held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday, July 3, at the South Bridgton Congregational Church, where a funeral service followed at 11 a.m., with Pastor Vance Jordan officiating. Burial followed at the South Bridgton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Esther’s memory to the South Bridgton Congregational Church, PO Box 621, Bridgton, ME 04009. Arrangements are in the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 8 Elm Street, Bridgton. Condolences can be expressed at www.chandlerfunerals.com