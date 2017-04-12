April 12th, 2017

PORTLAND — Esther Archibald, 83, of Portland, passed away at Gosnell Memorial on Thursday, April 6, 2017 following a brief illness.

She was born in Salem, Mass., the daughter of Martha (Korumpas) Sferes and George Sferes. She graduated from Portland High School and Maine Nursing Academy. She worked in the nursery at Maine Medical Center for many years and later retired from the South Portland Nursing Home.

Esther married John S. Archibald in 1955. They spent 51 great years together before his passing in 2006.

She and John enjoyed traveling and spent winters in Zephyrhills, Fla. Esther loved spending time with family and was proud of her Greek heritage.

She was a former member of Elks Club in Portland and was active in the Portland Rec Senior Program.

Esther was predeceased by her husband, John; her parents; and a sister, Mary Fowler.

She is survived by her daughter, Vickie McGovern of Standish; son, David Archibald of Naples; brother, John Sferes; sisters, Florence Hawkes, Diana Furbush and Pat Chittick; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and partner, Ben Lothrop.

A memorial visitation hour will held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at Jones Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.

Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for additional information and to sign Esther’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Animal Refuge League, 217 Landing Road Westbrook, ME 04092, or Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 11 Hunnewell Dr., Scarborough, ME 04074.