Ernest W. Smith, 89

November 21st, 2018

AUBURN — Ernest Walter Smith (Ernie), 89, of Fryeburg, passed away on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at the Hospice House.

He was born May 28, 1929, on Union Hill Road in Stow, Maine, to Simon L. Smith Sr. and Esther Libby Smith. Ernie was the fifth child of nine. He was a very industrious person, from early childhood he helped in the family garden, which helped to sustain them over the long winters. He also hunted with his brothers to put meat on the table. As a young boy his first job was hoeing long rows for the neighbors for 25 cents per hour. Coming from a hardworking family, he never stopped thinking of ways to make life better for his loved ones. He loved flowers, farming and gardening. He had a dairy farm in Fryeburg, Walker Hill Farm, for a few years, selling eggs and veggies. He sold Walker Hill and built his house in Fryeburg in 1966. He was very proud of this, as he built the brick fireplace himself, having never laid brick before. He sold veggies and hay until buying Charles Hapworth’s Dairy Joy and Meat Curing business in Fryeburg in 1972, converting it to a family restaurant. It was a great success. His previous cooking experience at Eastern Slope Inn served him well in this endeavor. He also served soft-serve ice cream and in season cured and smoked meat. In 1985 he sold the business and returned to farming, selling veggies, eggs, etc.

Ernie wore many hats in his life. He was a Grange member for 50 plus years, last being at Paugus Grange #540 in Fryeburg. He loved putting his veggie displays at Fryeburg Fair, winning many ribbons, especially the blue ones, which he had many.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Edna, of Fryeburg; his daughter, Cindy of Florida; his sons, Gary and Eric, both of Fryeburg, Errol of Stow, and Danny of Manchester, N.H.; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; his sisters, Louise Locke of Redstone, N.H., and Sylvia Douglas of Sebago; his brother, Roger Smith of Stow; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Nancy Moore; two infant sons; his brothers, Raymond Smith and Simon Smith Jr.; and his sisters, Bertha Wentworth, Nellie Whitney and Evelyn Chaplin.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 5 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 9 Warren St., Fryeburg, with interment in the spring at Riverside Cemetery in Fryeburg.