Ernest J. Fielder, 81

November 17th, 2017

NORWAY — Ernest Jerome Fielder, 81, died unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The son of Elbert J. and Florence E. (Norcross) Fielder, Ernest was born in Highstown, N.J., on March 22, 1936. He graduated from Westbrook High School in 1955. At the age 15, he flew his first solo flight in Scarborough. He joined the Air Force in 1956 as a fighter pilot. After leaving the Air Force in 1962, he joined the Air Force Reserves. He started flying as a pilot for Mohawk Airlines in 1962 and retired from U.S. Airways as a captain in 1992.

In 1958, he married the love of his life, Shirley Ann McLellan. Together, they raised two children, Susan and Monte. They all enjoyed many travels together around the United States and to destinations such as Africa, Europe and Australia.

He was an avid hunter and a certified Maine Guide and was involved in Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife as a hunter safety instructor for 30 years. He served as president of Safari Club International Maine Chapter. He was a member of the Norway American Legion Post 82.

From 1973-2013, he lived at his lakefront property on Sebago Lake in Raymond. He was the proud owner of over 200 acres (Fielders’ Ranch) in Norway, since 2001 where he lived for the past four years and spent many hours hunting, gardening and caring for his dogs.

He was survived by his beloved wife, Shirley Fielder of Norway; daughter, Susan Fielder of Norway; son, Monte Fielder of Waterford, Conn.; two grandchildren; brother, Elbert Fielder of Florida; sisters, Eleanor Ball of South Carolina and Elizabeth Fitz of New Hampshire; and many nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Legion, Stone-Smart, Post 82, 212 Main Street, Norway, ME 04268 or Responsible Pet Care, 9 Lower Swallow Road, South Paris, ME 04281.

A memorial service will be held in Norway at the American Legion, Stone-Smart, Post 82, 212 Main Street, Norway on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 at 12 p.m., with reception immediately following. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net