Elizabeth A. Greenleaf, 78

September 28th, 2017

BETHEL — Elizabeth Ann Greenleaf, 78, of Bethel, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.

Ann was born and raised in Upton, and graduated from Gould Academy in 1957. In that same year she married the love of her life, Eldon Greenleaf, on July 7th.

Ann managed and helped run two family businesses for many years: the Citgo in Bethel and The Greenleaf Funeral Home. Ann was a longtime employee of the Bethel Inn and the U.S. Postal Service.

She enjoyed painting, baking goodies for her boys, playing with her great-granddaughter, Sadie, watching her grandson Josh play the drums, going to her grandson Bo's plays and concerts, and sharing in many laughs and deep conversations with “her girls,” Leora and Kayla. Some of Ann's fondest memories were spending time out to camp, cuddling with her little dog Harley, watching her youngest granddaughter get married, talking with her best friend and sister Mary every day, and being able to live in her own home and share many experiences with her oldest granddaughter.

Ann was a very kind, caring and loving person, who loved her family dearly. She was so proud of her boys, not only in their racing careers, which she mentioned often, but for the families they created. Ann was devoted to the care and well-being of her son Nathaniel, and so proud of the accomplishments he had in the Special Olympics.

Ann will be missed for her ability to make anyone who came into her home feel like “family,” she was “Grammie Greenleaf” to many. She will forever be in our hearts.

Ann was predeceased by her mother and father, Elise and Howard Douglass; two brothers, Nelson and John Douglass; her husband Eldon Greenleaf; and her son Douglass Greenleaf.

She is survived by her two sisters, Mary Davis and husband Larry, and Valsora Tibbets and husband Mike. She is also survived by her two sons, Nathaniel Greenleaf and Nathan Greenleaf and his wife Sandra; two grandsons, Josh Burkett and his significant other Jessica Colbert and Bowen Greenleaf; her granddaughters Leora Greenleaf and Kayla Small and her husband Anthony; and a great-granddaughter Sadie Small. Ann would have also wanted to recognize two men who helped her in times of need and who were like sons to her: Ricky Angevine and Mark McPherson.

Ann’s visiting hours will be held on Fri., Sept. 29th, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Chandler Funeral Home, Greenleaf Chapel, 37 Vernon St., Bethel. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 30th, at the Mount Will Cemetery in Bethel at 11 a.m. A celebration of life potluck gathering will follow the service at Ann's camp on Songo Pond. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in honor of Ann to the Special Olympics. Donations can be made online at https://give.specialolympics.org/page/contribute/maine%20. Online condo-lences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com